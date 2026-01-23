President Barzani Urges International Support for Kurdish Rights in Syria, Welcomes Ceasefire Efforts

“Our hearts and minds are with our brothers and sisters in Western Kurdistan,” President Barzani said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani has called for stronger international support to safeguard Kurdish rights in Syria, particularly in Western Kurdistan (Rojava), amid renewed fighting and regional instability.

Speaking at a press conference at the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Representation in Italy, President Barzani said senior Italian officials, including the Pope, the foreign minister, and the defense minister, have expressed strong sympathy for the Kurdish people and concern over the situation in the Kurdistan Region and Syria.

“The Italian leadership has reaffirmed its continued support for the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga, and stressed the importance of advocating with their allies in Europe and the United States to support Kurdish rights, especially in the difficult situation in Western Kurdistan,” Barzani said.

Emphasis on Kurdish Rights, Rejection of Violence

President Barzani urged the Kurdish media to play a responsible role in defending Kurdish rights without promoting violence or war, particularly in the Syrian context.

“My message to the Kurdish media is to defend the rights of the Kurdish people, but not to support violence or war between Kurds and other nations,” he said.

Addressing the situation in Syria, Barzani revealed that he had contacted Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa through intermediaries after fighting erupted in Aleppo, warning that a renewed conflict would be disastrous. He added that US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack later visited Erbil amid efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Ceasefire and Protection of Kurdish Areas

President Barzani confirmed that a meeting was held in Erbil involving Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi, Tom Barrack, and US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, resulting in an agreement on a ceasefire and “positive steps” toward stability.

“We are making every effort to maintain control over the Kurdish areas that remain in our hands and to protect them. The rights of our people there must be safeguarded as previously agreed,” Barzani said.

He warned that shifting allegiances among Arab tribal forces in Syria—previously aligned with ISIS, then the SDF, and now the Syrian Arab Army—pose serious challenges and require a political solution.

ISIS Threat and Regional Coordination

President Barzani cautioned that instability in Syria has created “a golden opportunity” for the resurgence of ISIS, noting that a significant number of militants have escaped amid the chaos. He also confirmed an agreement between the United States and Iraq to transfer remaining ISIS detainees to Iraq for imprisonment.

Kobani and Humanitarian Support

Expressing deep concern over the siege of Kobani, President Barzani said he would do everything possible to support the city and its residents.

“If I had the opportunity, I would send forces there immediately,” he said, adding that the Barzani Charity Foundation has already played a significant humanitarian role in assisting civilians in Western Kurdistan.

“Our hearts and minds are with our brothers and sisters in Western Kurdistan,” President Barzani said.

Italy’s Stance on Kurdish Rights

Barzani concluded by praising Italy’s stance in support of Kurdish rights, saying Rome opposes the oppression and violation of Kurdish rights and has encouraged the United States and NATO to advocate for Kurdish causes.

He warned that the current instability has created fertile ground for destabilizing actors and conspiracies, stressing that the future course of events will largely depend on decisions taken by the United States.