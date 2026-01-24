U.S. President’s Actions Spark Global Debate Over U.S. Alliances, “New World Order” Talk

The Associated Press reports that President Trump’s unilateral actions and disputes with allies are prompting reevaluation of U.S. alliances and discussions of a “new world order.”

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Donald Trump’s recent interactions with international leaders have prompted discussion of a shifting global order, as disputes with Canada, Denmark, and other countries highlight uncertainty over traditional U.S. alliances, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP) on Jan. 24, 2026.

The AP report, authored by Steven Sloan, details how President Trump revoked an invitation for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join the Board of Peace, an organization chaired by Trump originally designed to support ceasefire efforts in Israel’s war with Hamas.

Western allies have expressed concern that the body, which has expanded beyond its initial mandate, could rival the United Nations.

President Trump’s actions at the World Economic Forum in Davos further illustrated his assertive approach to foreign relations.

The AP reported that he threatened tariffs on Switzerland, later reducing them, after a phone call with the country’s leader, and pressed Denmark to accede to a U.S. request to control Greenland. In his remarks, President Trump suggested that compliance would be “very appreciated,” adding that refusal would be remembered, a move that raised questions regarding NATO commitments.

Over decades in public office, President Trump has often demonstrated a preference for personal negotiation and unilateral decision-making.

The AP report characterized his recent conduct as a crystallization of his intent to dismantle the post–World War II rules-based order that has traditionally guided U.S. foreign policy. Analysts cited in the report described the new system as poorly understood and potentially less stable, heavily reliant on the decisions of a single, often mercurial, leader.

Returning to Washington from Davos, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told reporters that allied nations were increasingly uncertain about U.S. policy.

The AP quoted her as saying, “It may be you just had a bad telephone call with the president and now you're going to have tariffs directed at you. This lack of stability and reliability… is causing what were traditionally reliable trade partners to be saying to other countries, ‘Hey, maybe you and I should talk because I’m not sure about what’s going on with the United States.’”

The AP report emphasized that President Trump’s governing approach remains centered on his personal authority.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser, told The Atlantic that Trump is pursuing a “maximalist strategy” and intends to continue “until you meet resistance,” noting that, so far, he has not encountered significant obstacles domestically. Within Washington, the Republican-controlled Congress has taken little action to counter his decisions, according to the report.

Internationally, however, other leaders are beginning to push back. Carney, speaking ahead of President Trump at Davos, called for middle powers to act collectively to maintain influence in global affairs.

The AP quoted Carney: “Middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu. We should not allow the rise of hard powers to blind us to the fact that the power of legitimacy, integrity, and rules will remain strong — if we choose to wield it together.”

President Trump’s response to Carney’s remarks included threats and the revocation of the Board of Peace invitation. Speaking in Davos, he told Carney, “Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Carney remained resolute in framing Canada as an example for global leadership amid uncertainty, emphasizing the potential for collaborative solutions.

The AP cited Carney as stating, “We can show that another way is possible, that the arc of history isn’t destined to be warped toward authoritarianism and exclusion,” highlighting a contrast to President Trump’s assertive, personalist approach.

In Europe, the AP report highlighted similar concerns. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized President Trump for comments questioning NATO’s reliability. Starmer described the remarks as “insulting and frankly appalling,” noting that Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which requires collective defense, had been invoked only once after the September 11 attacks.

President Trump also criticized coalition contributions to Afghanistan, claiming that troops “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.” Starmer, referencing 457 British service members who died and others injured, said their sacrifices should be remembered, according to The Associated Press.

The report also noted that Denmark, criticized by President Trump as “ungrateful” for U.S. protection during World War II, had the highest per capita death toll among coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Observers cited by AP raised concerns that President Trump’s tactics could erode U.S. standing internationally and encourage nations to seek alternative partnerships.

The report noted Carney’s recent visit to China, where he met President Xi Jinping, as an example of middle powers exploring new alignments amid perceived U.S. unpredictability. Jake Sullivan, former national security adviser to President Joe Biden, told AP that Chinese officials may interpret President Trump’s behavior as advantageous, observing friction with traditional allies.

Trump’s administration has signaled no intention of altering its approach. According to AP, President Trump posted on social media that China “will eat” Canada if it continues its current foreign policy stance. The Pentagon also issued a defense strategy advising allies to handle their own security, as reported by the news agency.

The AP further cited Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, describing diplomatic efforts in Denmark alongside Murkowski intended to demonstrate U.S. unity. Coons noted that President Trump appears to respond primarily to countries that display firmness, adding that nations accommodating his demands have generally not earned his respect.

“The EU, which did not impose retaliatory tariffs, seemed to have not won any of his respect,” Coons told AP. He added that attempts to negotiate in good faith with President Trump, particularly regarding Greenland, were challenged by the perceived instability and unpredictability of U.S. policy under his administration.

The Associated Press report underscored a broader theme: President Trump’s personal style and unilateral decision-making have reshaped the diplomatic landscape. Allies are reportedly recalibrating strategies, exploring multilateral initiatives, and reconsidering traditional alliances in response to the perceived volatility of U.S. foreign policy under the president.

Throughout the coverage, AP highlighted the consistent pattern of President Trump’s actions: personal interactions and evaluations of foreign leaders directly influence policy outcomes, often with tangible consequences such as threatened tariffs or the suspension of invitations to international forums.

The report concluded that while President Trump’s domestic support remains largely intact, international actors are increasingly vocal in expressing concern, signaling potential long-term effects on the U.S.’s relationships with both traditional allies and emerging global powers.