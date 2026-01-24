Renowned Kurdish Singer Haco, Praises President Barzani's 'Sacred' Role in Plea for Aid and Unity

Kurdish artist Ciwan Haco praised President Masoud Barzani’s historic role in supporting western Kurdistan, warned of existential threats to the Kurdish people, and urged unity, a ceasefire, and urgent humanitarian assistance.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Renowned Kurdish singer Ciwan Haco has issued a stirring endorsement of President Masoud Barzani, describing his current initiatives in Western Kurdistan as a 'sacred and historic' necessity. As the region grapples with a surge in military aggression and internal displacement, Haco’s commentary underscores the growing reliance on veteran leadership to steer the Kurdish cause through its most dangerous turning point in years.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, prominent Kurdish artist Ciwan Haco focused on the dangerous conditions unfolding in western Kurdistan and praised the significant role played by President Masoud Barzani during what he called a highly sensitive phase.

Haco warned that there is an ongoing and deliberate effort to uproot and eradicate the Kurdish nation, stressing that the current moment represents an issue of survival for the Kurdish people. He said the threats are not limited to western Kurdistan alone, but also pose serious risks to the Kurdistan Region, calling on all parties to confront these dangers with a unified national spirit.

Speaking with deep concern, Haco addressed the siege of the city of Kobani, stating that its residents are living under extremely dire humanitarian conditions. He said the population is suffering from severe shortages of water, electricity, and food, adding that cold weather and frost have led to the deaths of children.

Haco urged regional states and the international community to act urgently to declare a ceasefire and to bring an end to attacks targeting Kurdish civilians. He also called for immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the siege.

Commenting on President Barzani’s political and humanitarian stance, Haco expressed strong admiration for his efforts, describing President Barzani’s actions in support of the people of western Kurdistan as sacred and historic. He extended thanks to the Barzani Charity Foundation and to the Kurdistan Region as a whole for demonstrating solidarity and providing assistance to their brothers and sisters in western Kurdistan. He expressed hope that this spirit of compassion and unity would continue across all four parts of Kurdistan.

Haco emphasized that he has currently suspended all artistic activities and devoted his full efforts to defending his land and nation. He declared that the present time is a moment of resistance, calling on every Kurd, wherever they may be, to demonstrate readiness to defend Kurdish identity and existence against the serious threats facing the nation.

The artist noted that he has long served as a national symbol through his art, consistently giving voice to Kurdish suffering. He said his current remarks come amid escalating military tensions in western Kurdistan and a deepening humanitarian crisis in border regions.

Throughout Syria’s successive crises, Haco said, President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region have consistently been viewed as a refuge and a principal source of support for western Kurdistan, both through diplomatic efforts and through the delivery of humanitarian aid convoys overseen by the Barzani Charity Foundation.

Haco concluded that the current stage demands unity, resistance, and immediate humanitarian action, stressing that the survival and identity of the Kurdish people depend on collective responsibility and decisive support.