Leading Kurdish Council in Syria Endorses President Barzani’s Mediation, Demands Ceasefire and Aid Access

The Kurdish National Council in Syria endorsed President Masoud Barzani’s efforts, called for an immediate ceasefire, lifting the siege on Kobani, and renewed dialogue, stressing unity and constitutional recognition of the Kurdish issue.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid escalating security and humanitarian pressures in western Kurdistan (Northeast Syria), the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS) has publicly endorsed the efforts of President Masoud Barzani, calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the lifting of the siege on Kobani, and a renewed commitment to dialogue as the only viable path toward stability.

On Sunday, the Presidency of the Kurdish National Council in Syria held an expanded meeting in the city of Qamishlo with the council’s constituent parties, attended by Council President Mohammed Ismail. Following the meeting, KNCS issued an official statement reaffirming its national and political responsibilities toward the Kurdish people and all components of the Syrian population.

The statement stressed the council’s commitment to promoting stability, civil peace, and the construction of a state based on partnership and national dialogue. It noted that KNCS, through its political relations, has worked to reduce escalation and prevent the situation from sliding into comprehensive military confrontations.

This position comes against the backdrop of recent security and military developments, including clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian army, which resulted in human and material losses and forced displacement that further exacerbated civilian suffering.

In this context, the council expressed its support for and endorsement of the efforts led by President Masoud Barzani, describing them as a key entry point for defusing tensions. KNCS said it views these efforts as a genuine opportunity to revive the political process and prioritize dialogue as the sole means of addressing disputed issues.

The statement emphasized that the Kurdish issue is not a temporary or circumstantial demand, but a fundamentally national issue rooted in the establishment and structural composition of the Syrian state. It described the issue as an inherent entitlement of a people living on their land and an integral part of the comprehensive national political process, requiring constitutional guarantees and explicit political recognition within an inclusive national framework.

While affirming the continuation of its political efforts and communication with all relevant parties, including the Syrian Democratic Forces and the transitional administration, KNCS said its aim is to consolidate calm, ensure adherence to agreements, and create appropriate conditions for dialogue.

In this regard, the council reiterated several key demands. It called for an immediate halt to military operations and for dialogue to be the mechanism for resolving outstanding files in a manner that serves the phase of building a new Syria. It also demanded the lifting of the siege and all restrictions imposed on the city of Kobani to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid and ensure the unhindered movement of citizens.

The council further urged that the Kurdish issue be placed as a priority within the political process and that Kurds be guaranteed effective participation in shaping the country’s future through the joint Kurdish negotiating delegation, which it described as the representative framework of Kurdish consensus. In this context, KNCS considered Presidential Decree No. 13 issued by the presidency as an initial positive step that can be built upon and developed within a constitutional path that entrenches partnership and equal citizenship.

The statement also emphasized the importance of protecting civil peace by preserving the social fabric and rejecting hate speech, intolerance, and incitement in all forms. It stressed that the safe return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes represents an urgent humanitarian priority that requires the provision of necessary guarantees.

KNCS praised the humanitarian and relief role of organizations and civil initiatives supporting displaced families, highlighting in particular the role of the Barzani Charity Foundation for its ongoing efforts to assist those affected and protect civilians.

In a separate statement issued the same day, the Presidency of the Kurdish National Council said the Qamishlo meeting reviewed the latest political developments and the current situation in the region, along with their implications for the Kurdish issue and the broader political track. Participants underscored the importance of unifying positions and strengthening joint action among council parties to confront current challenges and achieve the aspirations of the Kurdish people amid rapid political changes.

The meeting also stressed the need to continue coordination and consultation among all parties and to work toward formulating a shared political vision that supports stability and peaceful, democratic solutions in the region. The council said the meeting was part of its regular gatherings aimed at following political developments and enhancing its role in the current phase.

The KNCS statement was issued amid ongoing security tensions, humanitarian pressure on Kobani, and continued political efforts to stabilize the situation through dialogue and ceasefire arrangements, alongside calls to activate the joint Kurdish negotiating framework.

By reaffirming its support for President Barzani’s efforts and calling for unity, dialogue, and the lifting of the siege on Kobani, the Kurdish National Council in Syria positioned itself as advocating a political path aimed at de-escalation, inclusive representation, and long-term stability.