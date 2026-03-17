Israeli Defense Minister Reports Iran’s Security Chief Larijani Killed in Overnight Strike

"I have just been updated by the Chief of Staff that Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the head of the Basij - Iran's central repression apparatus - (Soleimani), were eliminated last night," Israel's Defense Minister Katz said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel’s defense minister said on Tuesday, that Iran’s national security chief Ali Larijani was killed in overnight airstrikes, marking a significant development in the ongoing regional conflict. The announcement was reported by the Associated Press (AP), citing the minister’s statement. Iranian state media did not immediately confirm the deaths but indicated that a message from Larijani’s office would be released shortly.

This follows the news of the killing of the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij militia, Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani.

Israeli media had reported earlier that Larijani was the target of an overnight strike. Public broadcaster Kan described the operation as an “assassination attempt,” while television station N12 said the outcome of the strike was “still being reviewed.”

Israel’s military chief, Eyal Zamir, issued a statement noting that “significant preventive achievements were recorded overnight” without providing further details on the specific impact or casualties. The AFP also reported on the Israeli defense minister’s statement regarding Larijani’s death, emphasizing the official confirmation of the strike’s objectives.

Larijani, a prominent figure in Tehran’s defense apparatus, formerly served as parliamentary speaker and senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader on nuclear negotiations. He headed the Supreme National Security Council, the country’s top security body, responsible for overseeing intelligence and strategic operations.

Soleimani, meanwhile, commanded the Basij militia, a paramilitary force within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps described by Israel as an “armed apparatus of the Iranian terror regime.”

The Basij has played a central role in suppressing domestic protests, with Israeli statements noting the group’s involvement in widespread arrests and violent repression of demonstrators. The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned Soleimani for his role in these activities, along with measures taken by the European Union and other international actors.

The AP report highlighted that the strike coincided with intensified Iranian attacks across the Gulf region.

Tehran launched missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Israel. Dubai briefly closed its airspace after intercepting incoming missiles, while debris from a missile downed over Abu Dhabi killed one person, the AP said.

Iran also struck an oil facility in the Emirate of Fujairah, although no injuries were reported in that incident, according to state-run WAM news.

The AP further noted that a tanker anchored off the eastern coast of the UAE sustained minor damage from a projectile, reflecting the ongoing disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

Israel also reported a “wide-scale wave of strikes” across Tehran targeting command centers, missile launch sites, and air defense systems. Simultaneously, Israeli forces intensified attacks in Lebanon, aiming at Hezbollah positions.

The Lebanese military confirmed that two soldiers were seriously wounded in an airstrike on the village of Kfar Sir.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the conflict, according to the Iranian Red Crescent, while the Lebanese government reported that the strikes displaced roughly one million people, with at least 850 fatalities.

The overnight strikes represent the latest in a series of regional operations reportedly targeting high-ranking Iranian officials and military assets, as outlined by Israeli media.

The strikes follow the February 28, 2026, U.S.-Israel offensive that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to AP reporting, and other key figures within Iran’s leadership structure. Israeli officials have not released casualty figures for Larijani or Soleimani, and independent verification remains unavailable.

The situation has also contributed to rising concerns over the security of global energy markets.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has curtailed oil exports, affecting shipping traffic from the Gulf. Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said the country had “no choice” but to continue pressure on shipping routes.

Brent crude remained above $100 per barrel as global markets reacted to the disruption, with the AP noting an increase of over 40% since the conflict began. U.S. President Donald Trump said he requested that several nations send warships to maintain navigation through the strait, though no immediate commitments were reported.

Iranian attacks also continued inside Iraq. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was struck by drones, which Iraqi air defenses intercepted.

A separate strike hit a house in the heavily fortified Presidential Compound in Baghdad’s al-Jadriya district, though the responsible party remains unclear. Iran-aligned militias have regularly targeted U.S. positions in Iraq since the onset of the conflict, AP reported.

The reported deaths of Larijani and Soleimani, if confirmed, would remove two central figures in Iran’s military and security hierarchy.

Larijani’s oversight of intelligence and strategic planning, combined with Soleimani’s control over internal repression via the Basij, underscores the potential operational impact on Tehran’s command and control of both domestic security and paramilitary operations.

Israeli officials have emphasized that the strikes achieved their preventive objectives, although casualty figures and broader operational effects remain under review.

Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has stated that the army is “determined to deepen the operation until all of our objectives are achieved,” signaling ongoing military engagement in both Iran and Lebanon.

Early Tuesday, Iran launched two missile salvos toward Tel Aviv and areas south of the Sea of Galilee, while additional launches were reported from Lebanon. Twelve Israeli civilians and at least 13 U.S. military personnel have been killed during the current escalation, according to AP reporting.

This article was updated on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 01:19pm.