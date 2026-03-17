IDF Announces Elimination of Basij Unit Commander Gholamreza Soleimani

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the elimination of Gholamreza Soleimani after six years as commander of the Basij unit.

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli Defense Forces announced Tuesday that it targeted and eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij unit in Iran.

In a post on the social media platform X, the IDF stated that the strike occurred on Monday. Soleimani had operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past six years.

“Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years,” the statement read.

The IDF added that under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators.

The strike occurred as part of broader Israeli operations in Iran that followed US-Israeli attacks launched on February 28, 2026.