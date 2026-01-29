SDF, Syrian Government Expected to Announce Comprehensive Agreement on Security and Governance

The agreement establishes a roadmap addressing key security and military arrangements while preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and recognizing the administrative distinctiveness of Kurdish-majority areas.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A final and comprehensive agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government is expected to be officially announced within the next 24 to 48 hours, a source within the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) told Kurdistan24 on Thursday.

According to the source, the agreement establishes a roadmap addressing key security and military arrangements while preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and recognizing the administrative distinctiveness of Kurdish-majority areas.

Under the agreement, the SDF will not be dissolved but will instead be integrated into the Syrian Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, internal security responsibilities in Kurdish cities and regions will remain under the authority of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), ensuring local management of security and stability.

The arrangement also stipulates that Syrian Arab Army forces will not enter the centers of Kurdish-populated areas. Strategic facilities, including border crossings and airports, will be administered jointly by the Syrian government and DAANES.

The status of territories currently under occupation, including Afrin and Serê Kaniyê, also forms part of the agreement’s framework, though further details are expected upon official announcement.

The deal follows intensive negotiations held in Damascus aimed at balancing Syrian state sovereignty with the protection of Kurdish national and administrative rights in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

Observers view the agreement as a significant step toward preventing potential clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and the SDF, while opening prospects for long-term stability in the country’s evolving political landscape.