Jihan Brifki: Signature Campaign Aims to Boost Support for Kurds as US Senate Considers “Save the Kurds Act”

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Jihan Brifki, Advisor to the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation in the United States and Canada, announced on Thursday a new campaign aimed at strengthening international support for Kurds in Western Kurdistan (Rojava) through a global signature drive.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Brifki said the initiative seeks to gather as many signatures as possible to increase international recognition and support for the Kurdish community.

“We want to gain more support for the Kurds in Western Kurdistan by collecting signatures,” she said, stressing that a higher number of signatories would amplify the campaign’s impact. She noted that the initiative has drawn international attention, adding that the presence and engagement of Americans in the Kurdistan Region is widely seen as important for promoting coexistence.

The campaign coincides with efforts in Washington, where prominent Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced the “Save the Kurds Act” in the US Senate. The proposed legislation seeks to establish a legal and military framework to protect Kurdish populations in both the Kurdistan Region and Western Kurdistan.

Kurdish citizens and supporters worldwide are being encouraged to back the initiative, with organizers reporting that more than 105,000 signatures have already been collected.

Key provisions of the bill

According to supporters, the proposed legislation includes several measures aimed at strengthening Kurdish security, including:

- Provision of advanced weapons systems, including air defense capabilities, to support the Peshmerga and other Kurdish forces in countering drone and missile threats.

- Preventing sudden US troop withdrawals by placing long-term obligations on Washington to ensure Kurdish security before any military disengagement.

- Penalties against hostile actors, proposing sanctions or punitive measures against parties or states that attack or destabilize Kurdish areas.

The bill remains under consideration in the US Senate, while Kurdish organizations continue to mobilize public support through international advocacy efforts.