SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi in Damascus Ahead of Expected Accord with Syrian Government

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is currently in Damascus amid expectations that a comprehensive agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government will soon be finalized, sources told Kurdistan24 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Amberin Zaman, chief correspondent for Al-Monitor, reported on X that Abdi is in Damascus to sign a comprehensive accord with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

According to Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) sources, a final agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF is expected to be officially announced within the next 24 to 48 hours. The deal is intended to provide a roadmap addressing security and military arrangements while preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and recognizing the administrative distinctiveness of Kurdish-majority areas.

Under the anticipated agreement, the SDF will not be dissolved but instead integrated into the Syrian Ministry of Defense. Internal security responsibilities in Kurdish-majority cities and regions are expected to remain under the authority of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), allowing the local administration to continue managing security and stability.

The framework reportedly also prevents Syrian Arab Army forces from entering the centers of Kurdish-populated cities. Strategic facilities, including border crossings and airports, are expected to be jointly administered by the Syrian government and DAANES.

The status of territories currently under occupation, including Afrin and Serê Kaniyê, also forms part of the agreement’s broader framework, with further details anticipated following the official announcement.

The negotiations, conducted in Damascus over recent weeks, aim to strike a balance between Syrian state sovereignty and the protection of Kurdish political and administrative rights in northeastern Syria.

Observers view the agreement as a potentially significant step toward preventing military confrontation between the Syrian Arab Army and the SDF, while opening prospects for long-term stability amid Syria’s evolving political landscape.