Graham, Blumenthal Introduce ‘Save the Kurds Act’ to Protect Kurdish Allies in Syria

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal on Thursday introduced new legislation aimed at protecting Kurdish forces in Syria, citing their crucial role as allies of the United States in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS).

In a statement posted on X, Senator Graham announced the introduction of the Save the Kurds Act, saying there is strong bipartisan support in Congress for safeguarding Kurdish groups, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which played a central role in defeating ISIS during President Donald Trump’s first term.

“The SDF — with a large Kurdish element — took the brunt of the fight to defeat ISIS,” Graham said, adding that attacks on Kurdish forces undermine both regional stability and U.S. credibility among its allies.

Graham acknowledged Syria’s complex political and ethnic landscape but warned that continued attacks on Kurdish forces would damage prospects for stability and reconstruction in the country.

“To those countries or groups who believe it is open season on the Kurds in Syria without consequence, you will be sadly mistaken,” he stated.

The legislation would impose sanctions on Syrian government officials, financial institutions, and foreign individuals or entities providing military or financial support to the Syrian government.

The move comes amid rising tensions in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), where the Kurdish-led SDF maintains control over territory secured after the defeat of the ISIS caliphate. The region also hosts prisons holding thousands of ISIS detainees and remains home to approximately 1,000 U.S. troops supporting counterterrorism operations.

Following the fall of the Assad government, Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has launched military operations against the SDF, arguing they are part of efforts to reunify the country after years of civil war. However, reports indicate that some attacks against Kurdish forces may be coordinated with support from Turkey.

U.S. lawmakers and military officials have warned that continued pressure on Kurdish forces risks destabilizing northeastern Syria, threatening the security of ISIS detention facilities and potentially allowing the extremist group to regroup.

The situation also poses risks to U.S. troops stationed in the region and complicates Washington’s relations with Syria’s new leadership.

Supporters of the legislation argue that protecting Kurdish partners remains critical to preventing an ISIS resurgence and maintaining regional stability.

The Save the Kurds Act will now move to Congress for consideration, where its sponsors expect bipartisan debate on future U.S. policy toward Syria and its Kurdish allies.