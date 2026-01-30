BCF Delivers Aid to Thousands of Families in Western Kurdistan, BCF President Says

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, BCF President Musa Ahmad outlined the scope of the aid operation, noting that 255 trucks and 478 workers were mobilized to transport and distribute relief supplies across the region.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has delivered extensive humanitarian assistance to families and public institutions in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), according to the organization’s sixth operational report covering activities through 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, BCF President Musa Ahmad outlined the scope of the aid operation, noting that 255 trucks and 478 workers were mobilized to transport and distribute relief supplies across the region.

Ahmad stated that assistance reached 7,475 families across various sectors, while 160 schools and nine mosques also benefited from support programs.

Fuel assistance formed a significant part of the operation, with the foundation distributing 241,632 liters of diesel fuel to 6,850 refugee families. An additional 178 schools and 10 mosques also received fuel supplies to support heating and essential services.

In addition, BCF provided 25,589 hot meals distributed across 69 schools and five mosques serving displaced communities.

Healthcare services were also expanded during the reporting period, with BCF medical teams providing services to 3,541 individuals and conducting medical examinations and treatments in 47 schools across multiple areas.

The figures represent the foundation’s cumulative humanitarian activities carried out between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, reflecting ongoing efforts to support displaced families and institutions in Western Kurdistan.

Founded in 2005 in Erbil, the BCF is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization. It operates under the motto of Mustafa Barzani, “It is an honor to serve one’s own people,” and holds official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, as well as international recognition, including consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

BCF officials say the ongoing campaign reflects the foundation’s long-standing humanitarian mission and the deep sense of solidarity between the people of the Kurdistan Region and Western Kurdistan during times of crisis.