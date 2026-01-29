German Parliament Extends Troop Deployment in Kurdistan Region Until End of 2027

Germany presently has more than 500 troops stationed in Erbil and Baghdad as part of NATO-led missions and coalition efforts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Germany’s Bundestag on Thursday approved extending the deployment of German troops in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq until Dec. 31, 2027, continuing Berlin’s contribution to international efforts aimed at preventing the resurgence of Islamic State (ISIS).

According to the approved bill, Germany will allocate €109 million to cover the costs of its military mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region this year.

The decision comes as the current mandate for German forces was due to expire on Friday. Germany presently has more than 500 troops stationed in Erbil and Baghdad as part of NATO-led missions and coalition efforts.

The German parliament stressed that the mission focuses on training, advising, and supporting local forces to ensure ISIS cannot regain a foothold in the region.

Since 2014, Germany has provided more than €3 billion in security and humanitarian assistance to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, making it one of the key international partners in stabilization efforts following the war against ISIS.

Germany is also a member of the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. During the height of the conflict, Berlin trained Kurdish Peshmerga forces and supplied military equipment, including MILAN anti-tank missile systems.

In addition to military cooperation, Germany continues to support ongoing efforts to unify the Kurdish Peshmerga forces under a coordinated command structure in the Kurdistan Region as part of broader security sector reforms.