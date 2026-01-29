Mass Demonstrations Planned in Kurdistan Region and Abroad in Support of Western Kurdistan

Organizers said up to one million people are expected to gather in Erbil at 3 p.m., making it one of the largest demonstrations in recent years.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Large-scale demonstrations are scheduled to take place across the Kurdistan Region and abroad on Friday in protest against the Syrian Arab Army’s attacks and in support of the Kurds in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

Organizers said up to one million people are expected to gather in Erbil at 3 p.m., making it one of the largest demonstrations in recent years. Parallel rallies are also planned in Sulaimani and several other cities of the Kurdistan Region beginning at 2 p.m., according to Kurdistan24.

The Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation has also mobilized Kurdish communities abroad, announcing what it describes as the largest Kurdish diaspora demonstration to be held in Bonn, Germany, with more than 20,000 participants expected to attend in solidarity with Western Kurdistan.

In response to the ongoing violence, aid collection campaigns have been launched across cities in the Kurdistan Region to support civilians affected by the fighting in Western Kurdistan. Kurdish diaspora communities have likewise organized protests and advocacy campaigns throughout Europe, the United States, and the United Kingdom, aiming to bring Kurdish concerns to international decision-making centers and parliaments.

Meanwhile, political developments in Washington have added momentum to international discussions on the situation. On Thursday, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced new legislation titled the Save the Kurds Act, aimed at protecting Kurdish forces in Syria.

In a statement posted on X, Senator Graham said there is strong bipartisan support in Congress for safeguarding Kurdish forces, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which he described as a key ally in the fight against Islamic State.

“The SDF — with a large Kurdish element — took the brunt of the fight to defeat ISIS,” Graham stated, warning that attacks on Kurdish forces could undermine regional stability and U.S. credibility among its allies.

Acknowledging Syria’s complex political and ethnic situation, Graham cautioned that continued pressure on Kurdish forces could jeopardize the prospects for stability and reconstruction.

“To those countries or groups who believe it is open season on the Kurds in Syria without consequence, you will be sadly mistaken,” he added.

The demonstrations are expected to send a unified message of solidarity with Kurdish communities in Syria while urging international actors to intervene diplomatically to prevent further escalation.