International Reactions Welcome SDF–Damascus Agreement

Global and regional actors welcomed the SDF–Damascus agreement, citing a permanent ceasefire, integration, and stability. France, Canada, Arab states, Türkiye, and DEM Party stressed sovereignty, rights, and credible implementation.

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - International and regional actors issued swift reactions following the announcement of a comprehensive agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus, describing the deal as a critical step toward a lasting ceasefire, national integration, and stability in Syria.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the agreement in a statement published on his official page, underscoring France’s vision for Syria as “sovereign, united, and stable.” Macron stressed that France supports a Syria that enjoys peace, respects all its components, and is fully engaged in combating terrorism. He congratulated Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and General Mazloum Abdi on approving what he described as a comprehensive agreement that allows for a permanent ceasefire and guarantees the peaceful integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces. Macron added that France would support the full implementation of the agreement and would continue backing Syria and the Syrian people on the path toward stability, justice, and reconstruction, in coordination with partners.

Canada’s Ambassador to Lebanon and Syria, Gregory Galligan, also welcomed the agreement in a post on X, calling it an important step toward de-escalation and national reintegration. Galligan said the agreement includes commitments related to the civil and educational rights of Kurds and the return of displaced people. He noted that after weeks of conflict, the deal provides for an immediate ceasefire, withdrawal from contact lines, and the gradual integration of SDF elements into state structures. He added that, as with all such agreements, success would depend on fair and credible implementation that delivers stability for all Syrians.

Türkiye’s DEM Party, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party, expressed support for the SDF–Damascus agreement through a statement posted on its official X account. Co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan said the party viewed the agreement as a positive development and thanked countries, institutions, figures, and peoples who contributed to its realization. They saluted those who showed solidarity from the first day and took to the streets worldwide. The statement emphasized that DEM Party would maintain determined solidarity to ensure the success of the process, affirming that the will of Rojava is essential and that supporting the decisions taken by its representatives is a responsibility. The co-chairs reiterated their long-held position that problems should be resolved through negotiation and dialogue.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the agreement, which stipulates the integration of the SDF, with all its institutions, into the Syrian state. Riyadh expressed hope that the deal would enhance security and stability, help build state institutions, and apply the rule of law in a way that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people for development and prosperity. The Kingdom reaffirmed its full support for the efforts of the Syrian government to strengthen civil peace and preserve Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity. It also noted that the Syrian president held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in various fields, regional developments, and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Qatar described the agreement as an important step toward consolidating civil peace, enhancing security and stability, and building a state of institutions and law. Doha praised the effective efforts of the United States that contributed to reaching the agreement, stating that Syria’s stability and prosperity require the state’s exclusive control of weapons within a single army representing all Syrian components, ensuring sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Jordan also welcomed the agreement, calling it an important step toward strengthening Syria’s unity, stability, and security. Amman reaffirmed its position in support of Syria’s security and stability, its sovereignty, territorial unity, and the safety of its citizens. Jordan praised the role of the United States in reaching the agreement and stressed the importance of implementing its provisions in the interest of Syria and its people, alongside support for recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Türkiye said it hoped the agreement would contribute to accelerating efforts to establish stability and security in Syria on the basis of the country’s unity and territorial integrity. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it hoped it had become clear that Syria’s future lies in unity and integration, not terrorism and division. The ministry reaffirmed Türkiye’s continued support for the Syrian government’s efforts to combat terrorism and rebuild the country, particularly during what it described as a critical phase for the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also told President al-Sharaa in a phone call that Türkiye’s support for Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, stability, and security would continue to increase across multiple fields.

The reactions followed the announcement that the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government had reached a comprehensive agreement aimed at ending hostilities and integrating military and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan. According to details released by the SDF, the agreement includes a complete ceasefire between the two sides and the withdrawal of military forces from current points of contact.

Under the security arrangements, forces from Syria’s Interior Ministry are set to enter the centers of Hasakah and Qamishlo, while a process will begin to merge the region’s internal security forces, known as Asayish, into the state security framework. On the military front, the agreement provides for the creation of a new division composed of three SDF brigades, alongside a special brigade formed from Kobani forces, to operate within the military structure of Aleppo province.

The accord also covers administrative and civil governance, placing institutions affiliated with the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria under the authority of official Syrian state institutions, with civil servants expected to continue their duties under the new administrative framework. It further addresses civil and educational rights for the Kurdish population and includes guarantees to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to their areas of origin. Officials said the agreement aims to restore unity across Syrian territories and pave the way for reconstruction through cooperation among all parties.

The broad international response framed the SDF–Damascus agreement as a pivotal moment, with widespread emphasis on ceasefire implementation, integration, sovereignty, and the prospect of lasting stability across Syria.