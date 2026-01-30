US Backs Syria-SDF Agreement as Pompeo Warns of ISIS Resurgence

The US reaffirmed support for the Syria–SDF agreement, while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that abandoning Kurdish allies could lead to ISIS resurgence and regional instability.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against a backdrop of uncertainty in Syria’s political transition, Washington has publicly reaffirmed its support for the agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, even as a former US secretary of state warns that any retreat from Kurdish partners could reignite ISIS.

On Friday, the US Department of State said in a statement on X that the United States remains committed to the successful implementation of the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The statement, issued by U.S. State Dept – Near Eastern Affairs, said:

“The United States remains committed to supporting the successful implementation of the historic agreement between the Government of Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces. We will continue to work closely with all parties to facilitate a smooth and timely integration process. This agreement strengthens Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and stability, to the benefit of all its people. In close coordination with our regional partners, we stand ready to ensure this transition advances peacefully and effectively, to achieve lasting reconciliation and prosperity across the Middle East. We look forward to a brighter future for Syria and the whole region.”

The United States remains committed to supporting the successful implementation of the historic agreement between the Government of Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces.



We will continue to work closely with all parties to facilitate a smooth and timely integration process.… — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) January 30, 2026

On the same time, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a strong warning over reports of a potential US withdrawal of support from the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Pompeo said that if reports of abandoning the SDF are true, Washington would be “laying the ground for a major catastrophe.” He warned that a military defeat of Kurdish forces by the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa would pose a serious threat to regional peace and could lead to the re-emergence of ISIS.

He said that only one month after the United States eased sanctions on Syria’s new government, al-Sharaa had broken his promises of moderation and respect for minority rights and had launched a harsh campaign to consolidate power.

Pompeo warned that these steps could result in mass displacement, ethnic cleansing, and the transformation of ISIS into another global threat.

Defending the Kurdish role, Pompeo said the Kurds were among America’s most loyal and valuable allies in the fight against ISIS. He said Kurdish fighters had sacrificed their blood to protect US interests and were a key factor in President Donald Trump’s success in dismantling the ISIS caliphate during his first term.

Pompeo criticized Washington’s trust in al-Sharaa, saying his background as a former leader of an al-Qaeda-affiliated group and the presence of extremist Islamists within Syria’s Ministry of Defense showed that the United States had been overly optimistic.

He called on the Trump administration and Congress to change course on Syria and to swiftly reimpose sanctions on Ahmed al-Sharaa. Pompeo also urged Trump to make it clear to the world that the United States does not abandon its allies and is prepared to use force if Syria continues on what he described as a dangerous path.

As Washington publicly backs the Syria–SDF agreement, Pompeo’s warning underscores the sharp contrast between official assurances and fears that any shift away from Kurdish partners could once again destabilize the region.