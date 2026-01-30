Nechirvan Barzani warns ISIS Remains a Real Threat to Regional Stability

Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Germany’s extension of its troop mandate in Iraq until 2027, warning that ISIS remains a serious threat and praising Berlin’s continued military and security support in the Kurdistan Region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As international concerns persist over security in Iraq and the wider region, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday reaffirmed that ISIS continues to pose a serious and ongoing threat, welcoming Germany’s decision to extend the mandate of its military forces deployed in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

On Friday, President Nechirvan Barzani published a message on his official X account addressing the decision taken by the German government and parliament to renew the deployment of German forces.

In his message, President Nechirvan Barzani stated:

“I welcome the decision by the German government and parliament to once again extend the mandate of German forces in Iraq. ISIS continues to pose a serious threat to Iraq and regional stability, and we greatly appreciate Germany’s continued contributions, together with international coalition partners, in combating terrorism.”

The statement came as Germany’s Bundestag approved extending the deployment of German troops in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region until Dec. 31, 2027, ensuring the continuation of Berlin’s role in international efforts aimed at preventing the resurgence of ISIS.

According to the approved mandate, Germany will allocate €109 million this year to cover the costs of its military mission in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The decision followed the imminent expiration of the previous mandate, allowing Germany’s military presence to continue without interruption.

Germany currently has more than 500 troops stationed in Erbil and Baghdad as part of NATO-led missions and coalition efforts. The German parliament emphasized that the mission focuses on training, advising, and supporting local forces to ensure ISIS cannot regain a foothold in the region.

Since 2014, Germany has provided more than €3 billion in security and humanitarian assistance to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. During the height of the conflict against ISIS, Berlin trained Kurdish Peshmerga forces and supplied military equipment, including MILAN anti-tank missile systems.

In addition to military cooperation, Germany continues to support efforts to unify the Kurdish Peshmerga forces under a coordinated command structure as part of broader security sector reforms in the Kurdistan Region.

President Nechirvan Barzani’s message underscored the Kurdistan Region’s position that, despite years of international efforts, ISIS remains a tangible threat requiring sustained cooperation with international partners to safeguard stability in Iraq and the region.