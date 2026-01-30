DEM Party Lawmaker says President Barzani’s Diplomacy Prevented Escalation in Western Kurdistan

DEM Party lawmaker Hussein Olan said President Masoud Barzani’s diplomatic efforts prevented escalation in Western Kurdistan, safeguarded Kurdish unity, and complemented DEM Party initiatives at international, Turkish, and parliamentary levels.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Friday, a DEM Party parliamentarian said President Masoud Barzani played a decisive diplomatic role in easing tensions in Western Kurdistan and preventing further escalation, describing his efforts as pivotal to protecting Kurdish unity at a critical moment.

Speaking during an appearance on Kurdistan24’s news bulletin, Hussein Olan, a DEM Party lawmaker, said President Barzani had a “very significant” role in calming the situation in Western Kurdistan and stopping the situation from sliding toward greater instability.

Olan said his party places high value on what he described as the “sacred” role of President Barzani, stressing that Barzani’s diplomatic initiatives helped prevent the expansion of tensions and preserved Kurdish unity during a sensitive period.

“These efforts by President Barzani to protect the Kurdish people and to calm the situation are extremely sacred,” Olan said, adding that Barzani’s diplomacy succeeded in blocking the worsening of crises in Western Kurdistan.

He also revealed that DEM Party parliamentarians have intensified their diplomatic efforts at the international level to convey the message of Western Kurdistan and to draw attention to developments on the ground. According to Olan, these efforts have included discussions within the European Parliament, as well as meetings with various political actors inside Turkey.

Olan noted that his party has developed a specific plan and set of activities related to Western Kurdistan within the Kurdistan Parliament, aimed at sustaining political engagement and keeping the issue active at institutional levels.

The remarks come as the DEM Party leadership publicly welcomed the agreement reached between the Damascus government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, describing it as a positive development.

DEM Party Co-Chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan said they view the agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF as “pleasing,” expressing support for the outcome.

They thanked the countries, institutions, individuals, and peoples who contributed to achieving the agreement, and saluted the resistance of people who demonstrated and showed solidarity from the first day.

The statement affirmed that the DEM Party would continue its determined solidarity to ensure the success of the process, stressing that the will of Rojava is fundamental and that supporting the decisions taken there is essential.

The co-chairs reiterated their longstanding position that problems should be resolved through negotiation and dialogue, saying the party remains committed to that stance.

Olan said the combination of President Barzani’s diplomacy and coordinated political efforts by Kurdish actors has played a crucial role in reducing tensions and reinforcing unity, emphasizing that continued dialogue remains key to stability in Western Kurdistan.