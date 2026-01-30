President Barzani Welcomes Syria-SDF Agreement, Hopes for End to Kurdish Suffering

President Masoud Barzani welcomed the Syria–SDF agreement, expressing hope it will succeed, end Kurdish suffering in Syria, and reaffirming dialogue and peace as the only path to stability.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Thursday issued a message welcoming the agreement reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, expressing hope that the deal will prove sustainable and mark the beginning of peace and stability in Syria.

In his message, President Barzani emphasized dialogue and peace as the only viable path to resolving conflicts and voiced hope that the suffering of the Kurdish people in Syria would finally come to an end.

President Barzani said:

“In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

We welcome the agreement concluded between the Syrian government and the SDF, and as we extend our congratulations to both sides, we express our hope that the agreement will be sustainable and successful. We reaffirm our firm belief that dialogue and peace are the correct path to addressing problems and disputes.

We also hope that the chapter of suffering and pain endured by the Kurdish people in Syria will now be closed, and that all parties may enjoy peace, freedom, and stability in Syria.”

The message follows President Barzani’s recent diplomatic engagement regarding the Syria–SDF agreement. A telephone conversation took place between President Barzani and Tom Barrack, the United States President’s Special Envoy for Syrian Affairs, focusing on the ceasefire and political agreement reached between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

According to an official statement from Barzani Headquarters, Barrack, on his own behalf and on behalf of the President of the United States, expressed special thanks and appreciation to President Barzani for his prominent role in facilitating a ceasefire and supporting dialogue between the Syrian government and the SDF. He also highly commended President Barzani’s contribution to achieving the agreement.

In response, President Barzani expressed his gratitude to the US President and to all individuals and parties involved in resolving the issues through dialogue. He reaffirmed his support for the agreement reached on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, for the purpose of consolidating peace, and thanked Barrack for his effective role in fostering peace in Syria and the wider region.

The conversation also addressed the situation in Iraq. Barrack requested that President Barzani play a significant role in Iraq’s current political landscape. President Barzani stressed that stability depends on implementing the Constitution and ensuring that all components of Iraq are able to determine the country’s future while safeguarding its sovereignty.

President Barzani’s message underscores a consistent emphasis on dialogue, peace, and political solutions, reflecting his continued engagement in regional efforts aimed at stability and reconciliation.