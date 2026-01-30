Iran’s Foreign Minister Signals Readiness for Talks with US Amid Regional Tensions

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is ready to resume talks with the US, stressing Iran’s nuclear program is fully peaceful, while warning that external interference and regional tensions risk wider instability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is ready to return to the negotiating table with the United States, stressing that Iran is prepared to provide guarantees proving its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and that it has no intention of producing nuclear weapons.

Speaking on Friday, Araghchi made the remarks during a joint press conference in Istanbul with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. He said the two sides discussed the escalation of regional tensions driven by what he described as external interventions.

Araghchi noted that recent regional developments, particularly Israeli attacks on Iran and what he described as Israeli-led terrorist actions during the month of January, were raised during his meeting with Fidan. He said senior Turkish officials expressed support for Iran, adding that both countries agree regional instability is expanding as a result of outside interference.

“We believe the security of every country in the region directly affects the security of the entire region,” Araghchi said. “The Iranian government has always welcomed diplomatic solutions to protect regional security, but it will never accept having the will of the opposing side imposed upon it.”

Referring to past negotiations, Araghchi said previous experience shows that the United States “has never adhered to agreements,” but emphasized that Iran remains ready to participate in any diplomatic process that is logical, meaningful, and guarantees Iran’s national interests.

He underlined that Iran is prepared to once again engage in talks over its nuclear program, reiterating that Tehran has never sought to produce nuclear weapons. He added that Iran guarantees its nuclear program is fully peaceful and poses no threat to the security of any country or to regional stability.

Araghchi’s remarks come amid heightened diplomatic activity and rising tensions across the Middle East. In a separate statement posted on social media platform X earlier this week, the Iranian foreign minister criticized European governments over their policies toward the region, warning they could contribute to a broader regional war.

In that statement, Araghchi said several countries are working to prevent an all-out conflict, but accused European states of fueling tensions. He criticized European alignment with Washington, including efforts related to the “snapback” sanctions mechanism, and condemned moves to designate Iran’s national military as a terrorist organization.

He also accused European governments of adopting a selective approach to regional conflicts, arguing they have failed to act over the war in Gaza while continuing to criticize Iran on human rights issues. Araghchi warned that Europe itself could face serious economic consequences if a large-scale regional conflict erupts, particularly through rising global energy prices, and said European citizens deserve policies that better serve their long-term interests.

While reiterating deep mistrust of past US and European policies, Araghchi’s comments in Istanbul underscored Iran’s stated willingness to pursue diplomacy, provided negotiations safeguard Iran’s interests and regional security.