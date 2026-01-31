Syrian Government Says SDF Agreement Enters Implementation Phase on Monday

Syria’s information minister said the government–SDF agreement will be implemented from Monday, citing a ceasefire, phased integration, and international backing amid new security measures in Hasakah.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syria’s government announced that its agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will enter the implementation phase starting Monday, presenting the deal as a key step in restoring state authority and sovereignty across the country.

Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said the agreement between the government and the SDF enjoys clear regional and international support, stressing that its success depends on full adherence to all agreed provisions. He underlined that the Syrian state is moving forward with rebuilding its institutions and extending its sovereignty over all Syrian territory through available political and field mechanisms.

In an interview with Syria TV on Friday, al-Mustafa said the agreement announced by the Syrian government constitutes a fundamental executive step in the process of restoring state sovereignty over the entirety of Syrian geography. He clarified that the deal is not entirely new, but rather represents a practical framework for implementing the agreements reached on March ten of last year and Jan. 18 of the current year, following the completion of the necessary political and field conditions.

Al-Mustafa explained that the agreement includes a comprehensive ceasefire and the start of a sequential integration process involving military forces and civilian administrations on both sides. He noted that, for the first time, the government side has received a clear response from the SDF regarding the implementation of the agreed-upon provisions.

The announcement comes amid heightened security measures in western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria). On Friday, the Syrian army declared al-Hol camp, south of Hasakah, a “closed security zone” following its deployment in the area after the withdrawal of SDF forces days earlier. The camp houses around 24,000 people, including nearly 15,000 Syrians and approximately 6,300 foreign women and children from 42 nationalities, most of whose countries have refused to repatriate them.

Syrian state television published a map marking al-Hol camp and its surrounding area in red as a closed security zone. A military source said the measure aims to control the security situation around the camp and regulate conditions inside it. A former employee of a humanitarian organization working in the camp last week said most organizations had withdrawn due to deteriorating security conditions, adding that escape incidents were recorded during a period of security vacuum. A second employee from another organization also confirmed cases of escape without specifying numbers.