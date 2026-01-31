Erbil Governor Affirms Aid Delivery to Western Kurdistan, Citing "National and Humanitarian Duty"

Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw said most aid has reached Western Kurdistan, with remaining supplies distributed via BCF, which mobilized 255 trucks and 478 workers to assist thousands of families across Western Kurdistan.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Governor of Erbil, Omid Khoshnaw, said a large portion of the humanitarian aid sent to Western Kurdistan (Northern Syria) has already reached its destination, while the remaining assistance will continue to be delivered and distributed through the Barzani Charity Foundation.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Khoshnaw stressed that “this campaign is a national, ethnic, moral, and humanitarian duty,” adding that the aid and support were collected from all parts of Kurdistan for the people of Western Kurdistan.

He thanked participants in the campaign and the media for their role in conveying the suffering of Kurds in Western Kurdistan and encouraging citizens to take part in the initiative.

Khoshnaw also announced that, in addition to in-kind supplies, a total of 1.7 billion Iraqi dinars was collected as part of the campaign.

Regarding demonstrations in support of Western Kurdistan, the Erbil governor said protests should be organized within legal frameworks and in a civil manner, not through disorderly or chaotic actions.

He added that at the current stage, and with the announcement of a peace agreement, there is no longer a need for demonstrations. He expressed hope that the agreement would be implemented without problems, that Kurds in Western Kurdistan would obtain their rights, and that peace and stability would prevail across their areas and throughout Syria.

Khoshnaw also described the efforts of US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham as important, stating that “the Kurdish people never forget their friends,” and expressing hope that the proposed legislation would become law so that the Kurdish people would not face injustice again.

The governor’s remarks come as the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) continues large-scale humanitarian operations in Western Kurdistan.

At a press conference on Friday, BCF President Musa Ahmad said that 255 trucks and 478 workers were mobilized to transport and distribute relief supplies across the region.

According to BCF’s sixth operational report, aid reached 7,475 families, while 160 schools and nine mosques benefited from assistance programs.

Fuel support formed a major part of the operation, with 241,632 liters of diesel delivered to 6,850 refugee families, as well as to 178 schools and 10 mosques for heating and essential services.

BCF also distributed 25,589 hot meals across 69 schools and five mosques serving displaced communities. Medical teams provided healthcare services to 3,541 individuals and carried out examinations and treatments in 47 schools.

These figures reflect humanitarian activities conducted between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 2026.

With aid convoys continuing and donations still being distributed, officials say the campaign reflects a shared sense of solidarity between the Kurdistan Region and Western Kurdistan during a period of crisis.