President Barzani, Syrian President Discuss Developments in Syria and SDF Agreement

Phone call stresses dialogue as the only path to peace and stability in Syria.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani held a phone call on Saturday evening with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, recent developments, and the agreement reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to a statement issued by Barzani’s headquarters.

The statement said the call, focused on the broader political and security landscape in Syria, including the latest changes on the ground and the understandings between Damascus and the SDF, as well as the next steps related to that agreement.

Both sides emphasized the need to establish peace and stability in Syria, reaffirming that dialogue and mutual understanding remain the only viable means to resolve disputes and disagreements in the country.

The conversation reflects ongoing regional engagement over Syria’s future, as political actors underline diplomacy as essential to managing the country’s complex challenges and advancing long-term stability.

In a separate account of the call, the Syrian Presidency said President Ahmad al-Sharaa briefed Barzani on recent political and security developments, stressing Damascus’s commitment to protecting the national, political, and civil rights of Kurds in Syria and affirming that all Syrians are equal before the law regardless of ethnic or political affiliation.

According to the statement, Barzani welcomed the comprehensive agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF and voiced support for its implementation, with both sides underscoring the need for cooperation and coordination to ensure the deal contributes to Syria’s unity and stability and to broader regional stability.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government reached a comprehensive agreement on Friday to end hostilities and integrate military, security, and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan, including a full ceasefire, withdrawal of forces from front lines, and the entry of Syrian Interior Ministry units into Hasakah and Qamishlo.

The deal establishes a new military division composed of three SDF brigades and a special Kobani brigade under Aleppo province, while administratively bringing Democratic Autonomous Administration institutions under Syrian state authority, ensuring the continuation of civil services, protecting Kurdish civil and educational rights, and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons.