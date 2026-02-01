Trump Thanks President Masoud Barzani for Supporting Syria-SDF Agreement

Harris conveyed the appreciation of US President Donald Trump and the US government to President Barzani for his support of the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Sunday received Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Iraq, and Gwendolyn “Wendy” Green, US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Harris conveyed the appreciation of US President Donald Trump and the US government to President Barzani for his support of the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

He also reiterated Washington’s support for a strong and stable Kurdistan Region within the federal framework of Iraq.

President Barzani welcomed the delegation and expressed his gratitude to the United States for its longstanding support of the Kurdish people. He stressed that without US support, the achievements of the 1991 uprising—including the establishment of the Kurdistan parliament and the Kurdistan Regional Government—would not have been preserved.

The two sides exchanged views on Iraq’s political process, emphasizing the importance of adherence to the Iraqi constitution. They agreed that Iraq’s future should be determined by its people on the basis of partnership, balance, and compromise.

In this context, both sides welcomed the recent talks and consultations in Baghdad aimed at developing political approaches that take into account the interests of all Iraqis and strengthen the US-Iraq partnership across various fields.