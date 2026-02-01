In Dual Calls, Macron Pushes Syrian President and SDF Chief to Uphold Permanent Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron held calls with Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, welcoming the permanent ceasefire between Damascus and the SDF and stressing full implementation, continued fight against ISIS, and support for Syria’s stability.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - French President Emmanuel Macron held separate phone talks with Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces Commander Mazloum Abdi, focusing on ongoing developments in Syria and the implementation of a permanent ceasefire agreement.

According to a statement published on the official website of the Élysée Palace on Sunday, Macron spoke on Saturday, with Ahmed al-Sharaa, interim president of Syria’s transitional authorities, and with General Mazloum Abdi, to discuss the evolving situation in the region.

The French presidency said the calls came as part of mediation efforts mobilized in recent weeks. Macron welcomed the permanent ceasefire agreement reached between the Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces, stressing the need for its full implementation. He underlined France’s total commitment to supporting the agreement and ensuring it is carried out in practice.

Macron also emphasized France’s strong attention, along with its partners, to continuing the fight against ISIS. The statement noted that this effort is framed within France’s security interests, which it said are shared by the region, Europe, and the United States.

The Élysée Palace said France will continue to support Syria and the Syrian people, in coordination with its partners, on the path toward stability, justice, and reconstruction. The statement stressed that France supports a peaceful Syria that respects all its components, particularly its Kurdish populations, and remains fully engaged in the fight against terrorism.

The French calls came amid broader regional diplomatic engagement over Syria’s future. On Saturday evening, President Masoud Barzani held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which they discussed the situation in Syria, recent developments, and the agreement reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

According to a statement from Barzani’s headquarters, the call focused on the political and security landscape in Syria, the latest changes on the ground, and the understandings between Damascus and the SDF, including next steps related to the agreement. Both sides emphasized the need to establish peace and stability in Syria, reaffirming that dialogue and mutual understanding remain the only viable means to resolve disputes.

In a separate call on Sunday, President Barzani also spoke with Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the SDF. The discussion focused on recent developments in Syria and the implementation of the agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, according to another statement from Barzani’s headquarters.

The two sides stressed the importance of addressing outstanding challenges through dialogue and peaceful engagement, highlighting the need to prevent further escalation and to support efforts aimed at achieving calm and sustainable stability during a sensitive phase marked by shifting political and security dynamics.

The coordinated phone calls reflect intensified diplomatic engagement among international and regional actors, as France and Kurdish leadership underscore dialogue, ceasefire implementation, and continued efforts against ISIS as central to Syria’s stability.