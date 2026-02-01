DEM Party Rallies in Istanbul in Support of Western Kurdistan, Calls for Peace and Humanitarian Access

Addressing the crowd, DEM Party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan urged the Turkish state to adopt a new approach toward the Kurdish issue, emphasizing dialogue and coexistence.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Sunday organized a large demonstration in Istanbul to express solidarity with Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria) and to call for peace and humanitarian access to the region.

Addressing the crowd, DEM Party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan urged the Turkish state to adopt a new approach toward the Kurdish issue, emphasizing dialogue and coexistence. “It is time for the Turkish state to recognize the Kurds as a national force, not as a threat, and to pursue a path of peace and brotherhood instead of hostile policies,” she said.

Doğan highlighted Kurdish unity as a key factor in resolving regional challenges, stressing that unity represents strength and the foundation for lasting solutions. She also called on Ankara to immediately open the Kobani border gates to allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians in need.

“If we have lived as brothers for thousands of years and wish to prevent further displacement and suffering, now is the time to provide humanitarian aid to Kobani,” Doğan stated.

Referring to Kurdish communities across the region, Doğan said that developments in cities such as Qamishlo, Diyarbakır, Erbil, and Istanbul are closely linked. She reiterated that the Kurds pose no threat and described the call for peace as a historical opportunity for Turkey.

Doğan also condemned acts of violence targeting Kurdish women, saying such actions reflect weakness rather than strength, and reaffirmed that the Kurdish people’s resilience lies in their unity.

“Peace is the only option that all peoples can proudly embrace,” she concluded.

Istanbul has long been a political stronghold for the DEM Party. Sunday’s demonstration comes amid renewed regional momentum following a recent agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which has raised hopes for dialogue, the reopening of border crossings, and broader progress in regional peace efforts, including within Turkey.