From Texas to Western Kurdistan: Kurdish Diaspora Mobilizes in U.S., Advocates for Pan-Kurdish Solidarity

Kurds in Dallas held a protest supporting Western Kurdistan, calling for unity across all parts of Kurdistan and urging global solidarity, while highlighting diaspora lobbying and activism in the United States.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdish community members in Dallas, Texas, gathered in a public protest to express solidarity with Western Kurdistan (Norther Kurdistan), calling for unity among Kurds worldwide and urging international support for Kurdish causes across all four parts of Kurdistan.

On the streets of Dallas, Kurdish voices rose in unison as members of the diaspora rallied to support Western Kurdistan, framing their protest as both a declaration of unity and a call to action for Kurds around the world to stand together against oppression.

In an interview with Kurdistan24 during the protest, a Kurdish man living in Dallas spoke on behalf of the local Kurdish community, thanking regional and international figures for their support and emphasizing Kurdish unity beyond imposed borders.

“On behalf of the Kurdish community in Dallas, Texas, we thank President Barzani for his support for the Kurds of Rojava and all Kurds in the world. We also thank President Trump for this opportunity he has given us,” he said.

"He added that the gathering represented collective Kurdish support: “All these Kurds have gathered on this street to support the Kurds of Rojava and all Kurds worldwide. Let Kurds know that we are one. These borders people have placed are artificial. Kurdistan is one piece, not four.”

The speaker rejected extremist violence carried out in the name of religion, stating: “Kurds possess civilization and humanity. Not the Kurds of ISIS; those are fabricated Muslims. Kurds created civilization. These people come in the name of Islam, grow their beards, and kill Kurds. Have they shown Islam or civilization to the people?”

Turning his message toward broader Kurdish regions, he said: “I call out on behalf of the Kurds of Rojava.”

He concluded with a call for collective action and unity: “Let Kurds worldwide protest everywhere and support the Kurds of Rojava, Rojhilat, Bakur, and Bashur we are all brothers. Let people stop the narrow partisanship that enemies used to divide us. There is a world leader, call upon your compassionate leader, the leader who supports this nation, the Kurdish nation everywhere. That leader is undoubtedly the leader of everyone. Thank you.”

In a separate interview with Kurdistan24 at the same gathering, a Kurdish woman described the protest as an organized effort to amplify Kurdish voices within American society.

“We are currently at the center of the Kurdish community in Dallas, Texas. We have organized this protest and gathering to support the resistance in Rojava and to bring the Kurdish voice to the entire American society,” she said.

She explained that the aim extends beyond demonstrations: “We are gathering support and building a lobby so that we can convey the oppression and injustice faced by the Kurdish people—both in Rojava and across all four parts of Kurdistan—to decision-making centers and those who can support the Kurdish cause.”

Highlighting growing political engagement, she added: “It is a pleasure that several senators here are supporting the Kurdish issue.”

She praised the Kurdish diaspora for its mobilization: “Our friends in the Kurdish diaspora here have raised their voices with great passion and intensity, supporting the Rojava resistance and our brothers and sisters. We hope to create an impact through various means, and this is one of them. Thank you.”

The Dallas protest reflects a broader pattern of Kurdish diaspora engagement in the United States. In Nashville, Tennessee, members of the Kurdish community recently launched a fundraising campaign to support civilians in Western Kurdistan through the Barzani Charity Foundation.

According to Kurdistan24 reporting, the Nashville initiative aims to provide essential items such as milk, clothing, and other necessities to families facing humanitarian challenges in Rojava. Organizers said the campaign includes online and in-person contributions, including a program allowing donors to contribute five dollars monthly to support children.

Campaign participants stressed their responsibility to act as a voice for those in Rojava who cannot be heard. Organizers described unity as vital and emphasized that every contribution, regardless of size, plays an important role, especially amid harsh winter conditions.

The Nashville campaign, coordinated with the Kurdish Cultural Center and the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation, underscored the dual humanitarian and national dimensions of diaspora activism, combining material aid with efforts to raise awareness and strengthen solidarity.

From Dallas protests to Nashville aid campaigns, Kurdish diaspora communities continue to mobilize across the United States, blending calls for unity, political advocacy, and humanitarian support to amplify the Kurdish cause and stand with Western Kurdistan.