PM Barzani Highlights Kurdistan Region’s Role at World Government Summit in Dubai

PM Masrour Barzani said at the World Government Summit in Dubai that the Kurdistan Region seeks political, security, and economic solutions, stressing dialogue, reform, and international engagement.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that his participation in the World Government Summit in Dubai reflects the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to contributing political, security, and economic solutions, as he emphasized the importance of international engagement and continued economic reform, according to a KRG press release and his responses to journalists.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, PM Barzani said the Kurdistan Region has consistently presented itself as “part of the solution,” whether in political dialogue, the provision of security and stability, or economic development.

He said the region’s long-standing economic reform efforts have already contributed to its advancement and added that securing additional support from friendly and neighboring countries would further serve the interests of the people of Kurdistan.

Prime Minister Barzani’s remarks came as the World Government Summit officially opened in Dubai with his participation.

The summit, which runs until February 5, brings together more than 6,000 participants from over 150 countries, including more than 35 heads of state and government and over 500 ministers, according to summit organizers.

The KRG prime minister is attending the gathering for the fifth consecutive year, a fact highlighted by his office as an indication of the Kurdistan Region’s international standing.

Responding to a journalist’s question about the importance of the summit for exchanging views on regional developments, PM Barzani described the event as a valuable platform for dialogue.

He said it provides an opportunity to engage with leaders and officials from countries in the region and beyond, allowing participants to better understand each other’s perspectives on developments unfolding in the Middle East, particularly in areas affecting the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani said the exchange of ideas is especially important at a time when mutual understanding is needed.

When asked about his priorities at the summit, PM Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Region seeks to present itself as part of broader solutions. He said those solutions may be political in nature, aimed at enhancing security and stability, or focused on economic development, which he described as vital for the region’s population.

He noted again that the Kurdistan Region has pursued economic reform for a long time and said these efforts have positively influenced the region’s progress. PM Barzani said that additional backing from friendly and neighboring countries would further advance the interests of Kurdistan’s people.

Prime Minister Barzani was also asked why he places significant importance on participating in the World Government Summit each year. In response, he said any forum that allows the Kurdistan Region to convey the voice of its people to the international community is important.

He said the Kurdistan Region has its own particular circumstances and is not always able to participate in every international platform. However, he added that whenever participation is possible and the region’s voice can be heard, the KRG will continue to make that effort.

The summit is being held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” and its agenda includes a wide range of issues related to governance and development.

According to the information provided, discussions cover global governance and effective leadership, social well-being and capacity building, economic development and opportunities, the future of cities, and demographic shifts.

In addition to political leaders, more than 80 international organizations and experts from various fields are participating.

Over the three-day event, more than 200 panel discussions and specialized meetings are scheduled, along with the presentation of 15 strategic reports aimed at examining global challenges and proposing innovative solutions.

Prime Minister Barzani is scheduled to deliver a speech on the second day of the summit, February 4.

According to the KRG, his address will outline his vision for the future of governance in the Kurdistan Region and highlight the experiences the regional government has gained in advancing economic development.

His office said he will also hold a series of meetings on the sidelines of the summit with senior officials from the United Arab Emirates and leaders from other participating countries.

The KRG press release emphasized that PM Barzani’s continued presence at the summit reflects the regional government’s interest in engaging with international partners and presenting its perspectives on governance, development, and regional stability.

PM Barzani’s comments to journalists underscored that engagement, focusing on dialogue, mutual understanding, and the pursuit of support that he said would benefit the people of Kurdistan.

The World Government Summit has become a recurring venue for the Kurdistan Region’s leadership to engage with international actors. PM Barzani’s participation for a fifth consecutive year was presented by his office as evidence of sustained involvement in global discussions on governance and development.

Throughout his remarks, Prime Minister Barzani maintained a consistent message that the Kurdistan Region seeks constructive engagement and aims to contribute solutions rather than deepen divisions. He framed economic reform as a central pillar of the region’s progress and linked further advancement to cooperation with neighboring and friendly countries.

As the summit continues in Dubai, PM Barzani’s scheduled speech and meetings are expected to further articulate the KRG’s priorities and perspectives within the broader discussions on future governance models. The summit’s scale and diverse participation provide a platform for the Kurdistan Region to present its experiences and aspirations alongside those of states and organizations from around the world.





Full transcript of the PM Barzani's remarks to journalists:





Journalist: How important is this summit for exchanging views on developments in the region?

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani: "It is certainly a good opportunity to engage in discussions and exchange views with other leaders and officials of countries present in the region, as well as other parties. This allows them to understand our perspective and allows us to understand how they view the developments currently unfolding in the Middle East, particularly in our areas. It is an important time for the exchange of ideas, and it is very, very important that we understand one another."

Journalist: What will be your priority at the World Government Summit?

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani: "We have always said that the Kurdistan Region is part of the solution. That solution can be political, for providing security and stability, or for economic development, which is important for our people. As you know, the Kurdistan Region has been engaged in economic reform for a long time, and this has influenced the progress of the Kurdistan Region. To that end, if we can gain more support from friendly and neighboring countries, it will increasingly serve the interests of the people of Kurdistan."

Journalist: Your Excellency, you participate in this summit annually; why do you give this summit so much importance?

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani: "Every summit where we can convey the voice of our people to the world is important to us. As you know, we, the Kurdistan Region, have our own particularity. We might not be able to participate in every platform, but in those platforms where it is permitted and where we can convey the voice of the Kurdistan Region and the people of Kurdistan, we will certainly always strive to do so and will continue."

This article was updated on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at 10:22am.