KRG Minister Ano Jawhar represented the Kurdistan Region at a Washington summit, where global delegates praised President Barzani’s role in regional coexistence and peace efforts in Syria.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ano Jawhar, the Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kurdistan Regional Government, is currently attending The International Religious Freedom Summit (IRF Summit) in Washington to discuss the state of religious and ethnic coexistence in the Kurdistan Region. Representing the region at a gathering that includes delegates from more than 80 nations, Minister Jawhar is detailing the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) policies regarding the protection of diverse religious groups and their role in broader regional stability.

Jawhar’s participation in the summit is intended to showcase the Kurdistan Region’s specific model of interfaith and inter-ethnic harmony. In remarks delivered during the event, Jawhar noted that the Kurdistan Region’s reputation for pluralism has gained significant recognition from the international community.

He stated that participants from across the globe have specifically commended the region for its success in fostering an environment where various religious and ethnic components can live together peaceably.

Jawhar indicated that much of this international acclaim is centered on the leadership of President Masoud Barzani. According to the Minister, many summit attendees have expressed praise for the President's personal role in gathering various components and religions under a single Kurdish framework.

This unification of diverse groups is viewed by international delegates as a fundamental component of the region’s stability, Jawhar told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

The Minister also reported that the Kurdistan Region’s domestic initiatives have drawn interest from foreign government representatives and non-governmental organizations at the summit. Specifically, delegates have expressed interest in participating in the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual event held in the Kurdistan Region under the supervision of President Barzani.

Jawhar noted that this interest reflects a desire among international religious freedom advocates to engage directly with the KRG's institutionalized methods of interfaith dialogue.

The Washington summit has also served as a platform to discuss the Kurdistan Region’s impact on the security and peace of the wider Middle East.

Minister Jawhar observed that summit attendees frequently discuss President Barzani’s role in supporting the peace process and his diplomatic efforts to establish stability in neighboring areas. These discussions have notably highlighted the President’s meetings with various parties aimed at de-escalating conflicts in the region.

Specific attention was given during the summit to the Kurdistan Region's influence on the situation in Syria.

Jawhar mentioned that international participants have expressed admiration for the President’s role in facilitating peace efforts, including the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Damascus government. The cessation of hostilities in Rojava, or Western Kurdistan, is viewed by summit participants with respect as a vital step toward regional security, the Minister noted.

Jawhar described the culture of coexistence within the Kurdistan Region as a strategic asset, characterizing the relationship between different religious and ethnic components as a "shield" that protects the region on both international and regional levels. This environment, he argued, is the direct result of deliberate governance policies.

He attributed the current state of regional stability to the "wise governance" provided by President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The Minister emphasized that while these policies are formalized by the current administration, they are rooted in historical traditions passed down through generations. He told observers that the Kurdistan Region has maintained these beliefs since the time of its ancestors.

By codifying these values into a modern political framework, the Minister asserted that the KRG leadership has ensured that the region remains a secure enclave for religious freedom amidst shifting regional dynamics.