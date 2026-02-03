Kurdish-German Politician Jian Omar Praises Kurdistan Region, Urges Unity to Protect Kurds in Syria

He highlighted the role of President Masoud Barzani, describing him as a key figure in protecting and strengthening support for Kurds in western Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Jian Omar, a member of the Berlin House of Representatives (Abgeordnetenhaus), has praised the Kurdistan Region’s role in supporting Kurdish causes and called for greater Kurdish unity to safeguard Kurdish-majority areas in Syria.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Omar said seeing the Kurdistan flag fills him with pride and hope. “When I see the Kurdistan flag, I feel happy. I went to Al Jazeera carrying the Kurdistan flag to raise the morale of the Kurdish people in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria),” he stated.

Omar stressed that all Kurdish political parties must work together to protect Kurdish-populated regions, warning that the current Syrian government cannot be trusted. He highlighted the role of President Masoud Barzani, describing him as a key figure in protecting and strengthening support for Kurds in western Kurdistan.

“The Kurdistan Region has become the lifeblood of every Kurd. Without it, the situation would be extremely difficult,” Omar said.

He accused the Damascus government of attempting to create divisions among Kurds and urged the Kurdish population to remain vigilant. According to Omar, Kurdish unity—rather than reliance on external alliances—has been the community’s strongest source of protection.

“What we have protected militarily and defensively, we must now protect politically,” he said, adding that the Kurdistan Region’s strong diplomatic relations with Western countries should be fully utilized.

Addressing the situation of Kurds in Syria, Omar emphasized that political positions are less important than preserving Kurdish identity. “Protecting the Kurdish language and culture is vital. The Kurds must be recognized as a nation and should administer Western Kurdistan themselves,” he noted.

Omar also underlined the importance of defense capabilities, saying weapons remain essential for Kurdish survival. He pointed out that recent Kurdish demonstrations have taken a new approach, allowing their message to resonate more effectively in European capitals.

“International politics is a dirty game driven by interests,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Omar stated that Kurdish representatives have successfully brought the issue of Western Kurdistan to the attention of European institutions. “We have conveyed the voice of the Kurds in Western Kurdistan to the European Parliament. Last week, we also sought support from the Berlin Parliament, and they agreed to assist Western Kurdistan,” he said.

Omar, Kurdish-German politician, was born in Qamishlo, a city in Western Kurdistan, in 1985. He moved to Germany in 2005 to pursue his studies and was later granted political asylum after the Syrian government refused to renew his passport.

He studied political science at the Free University of Berlin. Omar was first elected to the Abgeordnetenhaus of Berlin in 2021, defeating the SPD for the first time in the Mitte 3 district.