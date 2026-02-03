PM Barzani, UAE President Discuss Bilateral Ties

They also discussed the overall situation in Iraq, as well as the latest developments in Syria and the surrounding region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both leaders emphasized the importance of enhancing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE across various sectors.

They also discussed the overall situation in Iraq, as well as the latest developments in Syria and the surrounding region.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of steadily expanding relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE over the past decade. The UAE has become a key economic and diplomatic partner for the Kurdistan Region, with Emirati companies investing in sectors such as real estate, energy, tourism, and infrastructure.

High-level exchanges have intensified in recent years, reflecting a mutual interest in long-term cooperation and regional stability.

Abu Dhabi has increasingly assumed a diplomatic role in the region, establishing itself as a hub for dialogue and de-escalation amid ongoing tensions. For the Kurdistan Region, its ties with the UAE are seen as strategically significant, both economically and politically. Erbil aims to diversify partnerships and attract foreign investment while maintaining balanced relations throughout the Middle East.