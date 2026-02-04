Iranian FM Confirms Nuclear Talks with US Scheduled in Oman

Araghchi said the talks are set to begin at around 10 a.m., expressing appreciation to Oman for facilitating the meeting. “I’m grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements,” he wrote.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Wednesday that nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States are scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, on Friday morning.

In a statement posted on X, Araghchi said the talks are set to begin at around 10 a.m., expressing appreciation to Oman for facilitating the meeting. “I’m grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements,” he wrote.

The announcement comes amid reports of uncertainty surrounding the planned discussions. Earlier on Wednesday, Axios reported that the negotiations were “collapsing” after U.S. officials declined to change either the location or the format of the talks.

Despite the reported challenges, Iranian media had earlier stated that indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington were expected to be held in the Omani capital, marking a renewed diplomatic effort to ease longstanding tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the talks are expected to focus solely on Iran’s nuclear activities and the potential lifting of sanctions, emphasizing that the discussions will not include Iran’s ballistic missile program or its defense capabilities.

The United States has long opposed Iran’s nuclear program, arguing it could lead to the development of nuclear weapons. Iran, however, maintains that its nuclear activities are strictly peaceful and intended for civilian purposes. Washington has also pushed to limit Iran’s missile program—an approach Tehran has repeatedly rejected.

The planned meeting follows a series of indirect negotiations held in Oman and Italy in April and May last year, which ended after five rounds when a 12-day Israeli attack on Iran disrupted diplomatic momentum.

Despite ongoing uncertainties, the confirmation of the talks has raised cautious expectations of a possible reopening of diplomatic channels between Iran and the United States after months of heightened regional tensions.