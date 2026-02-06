Kurdish Analyst: President Barzani's Diplomacy Has Made Kurdish Cause a Matter of Global Relevance

Dara Attar said President Barzani’s diplomacy has deepened Kurdish–French ties and reshaped global views, making the Kurdish cause a serious international issue.

ERBIL (kurdistan24) - Kurdish writer and politician Dara Attar says President Barzani’s diplomacy has deepened historic Kurdish–French ties and reshaped how the world views the Kurdish issue.

From a history rooted in early political correspondence to a present shaped by sustained diplomacy, the Kurdish cause is now being viewed through a new global lens, as efforts led by President Masoud Barzani place it firmly within the realm of international legitimacy.

On Feb. 6, 2026, Kurdish writer and politician Dara Attar, speaking during his participation in a Kurdistan24 program, said that the relationship between the Kurdish people and France is historical, but has entered a deeper and more advanced phase under President Barzani.

Attar said the roots of Kurdish–French relations go back to the era of correspondence between the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani and French President Charles de Gaulle. However, he stressed that it is now, through President Barzani’s efforts and diplomacy, that these ties have reached a new stage and grown significantly stronger.

Addressing the shift in international attitudes, Attar said the French “regretted coming late to the Kurdish file.” He added that France once made decisions without returning to the Kurds, but that “everything has now changed,” and that global public opinion, driven by President Barzani’s persistence, now takes the Kurdish cause seriously at the international level.

In another part of his remarks, Attar recalled a historical moment from a meeting between Saddam Hussein and the late Mullah Mustafa Barzani. He said that during the March 11 agreement, Saddam Hussein brought a large Quran as a gift to Barzani.

Attar said Saddam, who appeared nervous, told Barzani, “Abu Idris, I am cold,” to which the late Barzani replied, “Our country is different from yours. Our country is cold, and your country is hot.”

Attar said such historical positions and meaningful responses by Kurdish leadership had already drawn the attention of French journalists at the time and helped the world understand that the Kurdish people possess a distinct identity and land of their own. He reaffirmed that, through President Barzani, the Kurds have now become a central figure that the world can no longer ignore.

According to Attar, sustained Kurdish diplomacy under President Barzani has transformed a once-overlooked cause into a matter of global recognition and international relevance.