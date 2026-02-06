Syrian Army Says It Has Begun Phased Cooperation with SDF Under New Agreement

Damascus and the SDF have begun phased implementation of their agreement in Hasakah, including troop withdrawals, road reopenings, demining coordination, and steps toward force integration.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In the dust of northeastern Syria, where front lines have long defined daily life, a new chapter is quietly unfolding as Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces move from paper to practice, launching the first field steps of a security agreement meant to redraw the map of control and cooperation.

On Friday, the Operations Command of the Syrian Arab Army said it had begun the phased implementation of the agreement reached with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following a joint meeting and field tour in Hasakah province.

In a statement, the command said a senior delegation, accompanied by several Syrian army officers and commanders, met with SDF representatives. After the meeting, both sides conducted a joint field visit to several locations and positions across Hasakah, which the statement described as taking place in a “positive atmosphere.”

According to the command, the primary purpose of the meeting and joint field tour was “to begin the field implementation of the agreement between the Syrian state and the SDF.”

It added that both sides had agreed on specific timelines to start implementing the agreement’s clauses within the coming days.

Regarding the content of the agreement and its practical steps, the Syrian Army Operations Command said the deal includes the withdrawal of forces from civilian areas to designated military points, the reopening of roads and removal of barriers, coordination and cooperation in demining operations, and accelerating the process of integration between the forces.

The command said these measures mark an important turning point in relations between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, with the aim of achieving greater stability in northeastern Syria.

With field teams already moving and timelines set, both sides say the agreement is now entering its most decisive phase: implementation on the ground.