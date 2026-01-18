World Economic Forum in Davos to Gather Leading AI, Tech Executives

The fifty-sixth World Economic Forum opens in Davos on Jan. 19, 2026, with dozens of global technology and AI leaders, executives, innovators, and researchers joining political and economic figures in Switzerland.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps, the fifty-sixth World Economic Forum in Davos is set to open on Monday, bringing together not only heads of state and senior policymakers but also dozens of leading figures shaping the future of technology and artificial intelligence.

Among the participants are senior executives from some of the world’s largest technology and AI-driven companies. These include Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft; Jensen Huang, Chief Executive Officer of NVIDIA; Demis Hassabis, Chief Executive Officer of Google DeepMind; and Dina Powell McCormick, representing Meta.

The forum will also host founders and innovators behind major artificial intelligence models and robotics platforms. Those attending include Sarah Friar of OpenAI; Dario Amodei of Anthropic; Arthur Mensch of Mistral AI; Alex Karp of Palantir Technologies; Bret Taylor of Sierra; and Peggy Johnson of Agility Robotics.

In addition to corporate leaders, the Davos gathering will feature academic figures and researchers whose work has shaped global debates on artificial intelligence and technological risk. Among them are Yoshua Bengio from the University of Montreal; Yuval Harari from the Center for the Study of Existential Risk; and Eric Xing from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Global investment and technology leaders are also set to attend, including Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak of Mubadala and Peng Xiao of G42, reflecting the growing intersection between capital, innovation, and advanced technologies.

