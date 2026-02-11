President Barzani, Victoria Taylor Discuss Regional Developments and Iraq’s Political Process

Taylor highlighted President Barzani’s significant role in supporting dialogue and coordination efforts involving Damascus, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the U.S. President’s envoy for Syria.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received Victoria Taylor, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq and Iran and director of the Iraq Initiative at the Atlantic Council, in Erbil’s Pirmam district on Wednesday, where discussions focused on regional developments and Iraq’s ongoing political process.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, both sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, efforts by Iraqi political parties to form a new federal government, and the state of relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad.

Talks also addressed developments in Syria and Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria). Taylor highlighted President Barzani’s significant role in supporting dialogue and coordination efforts involving Damascus, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the U.S. President’s envoy for Syria.

President Barzani, for his part, reiterated his commitment to peace and stability in Syria and Western Kurdistan. He called on both Damascus and the SDF to uphold the ceasefire and fully implement the provisions of their agreement, stressing the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent further instability in the region.

On Jan. 30, the SDF and the Syrian government reached an agreement to end hostilities and integrate military and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan.

According to details released by the SDF, the agreement includes a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of forces from current points of contact. As part of the security arrangements, Syria’s Interior Ministry forces are set to enter the centers of Hasakah and Qamishlo, while the SDF’s internal security forces, known as Asayish, will be gradually merged into the state security framework.

The deal also outlines military restructuring, including the formation of a new division made up of three SDF brigades and a special brigade from Kobani, operating under the military structure of Aleppo province.

On the administrative level, institutions affiliated with the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) will be placed under official Syrian state authority, with civil servants continuing their duties under the new framework.

The agreement further includes provisions guaranteeing civil and educational rights for the Kurdish population and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons to their areas of origin.