President Barzani: Shared Suffering is the Foundation of Kurdistan-Kuwait Relations

President Masoud Barzani met Kuwaiti Ambassador Hassan Mohammad Zaman in Pirmam, Both sides emphasized shared suffering under the former Iraqi regime and the need to deepen bilateral relations.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Thursday welcomed the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq, Hassan Mohammad Zaman, at his office in Pirmam.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters: "In the meeting, which was attended by Othman Dawood, the Kuwaiti Consul General in Erbil, the Kuwaiti Ambassador expressed his pleasure in meeting President Barzani and conveyed the greetings and respects of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, to President Barzani. He emphasized the relationship and brotherhood between the people of Kuwait and the people of Kurdistan, while praising the struggle and sacrifices of the Kurdish people to achieve freedom."

The statement further noted: "During the meeting, President Barzani extended his special greetings to the Emir and the people of Kuwait. He pointed to the shared suffering of the people of Kurdistan and Kuwait under the former Iraqi regime and emphasized the bonds of brotherhood and the deepening of bilateral relations."

In another part of the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall situation, challenges, and threats to regional stability. Furthermore, light was shed on the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.