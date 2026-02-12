Armenian Ambassador Praises Kurdistan Region for Protecting Minority Rights During Meeting with PM Barzani

Talks Focus on Bilateral Ties, Reforms, and Developments in Iraq’s Political Process.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received Ruben Soghoyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Iraq, in Erbil, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and recent political developments in Iraq.

During the meeting, the two officials emphasized the importance of advancing ties between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia across various sectors. The discussions also referenced Prime Minister Barzani’s previous meetings with Armenia’s president and prime minister on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring continued high-level engagement between the two sides.

Ambassador Soghoyan expressed his country’s appreciation for the protection of the rights of the Armenian community in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting Erbil’s role in safeguarding minority rights and promoting coexistence.

In another part of the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) reform agenda across multiple sectors, aimed at building a stronger economic infrastructure and promoting sustainable development.

They also discussed the latest developments in Iraq’s broader political landscape, including ongoing efforts and negotiations related to the election of the country’s president and the formation of a new federal government.

The meeting reflects continued diplomatic engagement between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia, as both sides seek to deepen cooperation while monitoring evolving political dynamics at the federal level in Baghdad.

Prime Minister Barzani on Jan 20. met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed recent political developments in Iraq and the wider region.

According to a statement from the KRG, the meeting focused on advancing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia, as well as exchanging views on emerging regional dynamics and their implications for stability and dialogue.

In that meeting, President Khachaturyan expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Barzani for the Kurdistan Region’s continued support and protection of the rights of the Armenian community, praising Erbil’s approach to coexistence, pluralism, and minority rights.

Armenians have maintained a historic presence in the Kurdistan Region, where they enjoy cultural, religious, and political freedoms under the KRG’s governance framework.

During the meeting, the Armenian president also formally invited Prime Minister Barzani to visit Yerevan, underscoring Armenia’s interest in deepening political and diplomatic engagement with the Kurdistan Region.

Bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Armenia have steadily deepened in recent years, built on shared interests in economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and regional stability.

The Kurdistan Region has long served as a safe haven for the Armenian community, supporting the preservation of their cultural and religious heritage. Trade and investment ties have expanded, with both sides exploring opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and tourism.

High-level visits and regular diplomatic engagements, including participation in international economic forums, have further reinforced mutual trust and a commitment to promoting sustainable development and minority rights, reflecting a broader vision for long-term strategic partnership in the region.