Kurdistan and Azerbaijan Pledge Stronger Ties in Munich Security Summit Meeting

Nechirvan Barzani met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Munich Security Conference, discussing bilateral ties, economic and cultural cooperation, the reopening of Azerbaijan’s consulate in Erbil, and regional political issues.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the margins of a major security gathering, diplomacy took center stage as the Kurdistan Region’s President sat down with his Azerbaijani counterpart to chart a path toward deeper bilateral engagement and renewed diplomatic presence in Erbil.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, on Friday, during the Munich Security Conference, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, met with Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, as well as the Kurdistan Region, and on opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation across various fields.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and cultural ties and broadening the scope of coordination between the Kurdistan Region and Azerbaijan.

They also discussed the reopening of the Azerbaijani consulate in the Kurdistan Region, alongside an exchange of views on the political situation in the region and several shared issues of mutual concern.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where the Kurdistan Region President has been holding a series of high-level meetings.

The meeting signaled a shared intent to turn dialogue into durable partnerships, reinforcing diplomatic, economic, and cultural links between Erbil and Baku.