Kurdistan Region President, UK Adviser Discuss Security Cooperation on Munich Sidelines

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, met Friday with Jonathan Powell, National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom, during the Munich Security Conference, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The talks focused on recent political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region, as well as the ongoing threats posed by terrorism. Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination between the United Kingdom, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region to confront security challenges and preserve regional stability.

Powell reaffirmed London’s commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, praising the Region’s role in promoting peace and stability. The statement noted that the meeting underscored shared priorities in strengthening cooperation and addressing common security concerns.

Kurdistan Region President arrived in Munich on Thursday evening after receiving an official invitation to attend the conference, one of the world’s most prominent forums on international security and foreign policy.

During the annual gathering, founded in 1963, he is expected to hold a series of meetings with senior global leaders, diplomats, and officials to discuss political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional challenges. The conference brings together heads of state, ministers, military leaders, and policy experts each year to address major international crises, promote dialogue, and explore avenues for cooperation.