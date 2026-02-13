Activists in Qamishlo Thank President Barzani, Demand Kurdish Rights in Syria's Constitution

A mass rally in Qamishlo thanked President Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Region for supporting western Kurdistan, while demonstrators called for Kurdish rights to be enshrined in Syria’s future constitution.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Beneath raised Kurdish flags and a single unifying chant, hundreds gathered in Qamishlo to turn gratitude into a public declaration, thanking President Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Region for their backing while pressing for constitutional recognition of Kurdish rights in Syria.

In the city of Qamishlo, in western Kurdistan (Northern Syria), a broad public demonstration was held with the participation of activists, political figures, and large crowds to express thanks to President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region for their continued support for western Kurdistan.

The rally featured the raising of the Kurdistan flag and the chant “Thank you, President Masoud Barzani,” as activists and political personalities stood alongside civilian participants. Demonstrators also demanded that Kurdish rights be secured in Syria’s future constitution.

Mohammad Abdi, a writer, activist, and one of the organizers, told Kurdistan24: “We, as a group of young civil society activists, organized this activity and carry several important messages. Our first message is to thank President Barzani for his continued support for the Kurdish cause. We also thank the Barzani Charity Foundation for delivering aid and assistance to western Kurdistan.”

Abdi highlighted the role of the Kurdish diaspora, saying: “We extend special thanks to the Kurdish diaspora who stood with the people of western Kurdistan with a strong national spirit. We also respect the role of Mazloum Abdi, who made wise efforts to halt the war.”

On political demands, Abdi said: “Our demands include the return of civilians to their homes and the enshrinement of Kurdish rights in Syria’s constitution. We want a decentralized and democratic Syria.”

Another participant, activist Shamdin Nabi, said: “We have come to thank everyone who stood with western Kurdistan, above all President Barzani. From here to Erbil, I extend my respect and gratitude. We demand our legitimate rights, and we will dedicate our blood and lives to this land until the end.”

From chants of thanks to firm constitutional demands, the Qamishlo rally carried a single message: gratitude for support and an unwavering call for recognized Kurdish rights in Syria.