Trump Announces $5 Billion Pledged for Gaza Reconstruction, Demands Hamas Demilitarize

President Donald Trump announced that member states pledged over $5 billion and thousands of personnel for Gaza’s reconstruction and stabilization, urging Hamas to fully and immediately demilitarize.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump announced that more than $5 billion and thousands of personnel have been pledged for Gaza’s humanitarian relief, reconstruction, and stabilization, while issuing a firm warning that Hamas must commit to full and immediate demilitarization.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth:

“The Board of Peace has unlimited potential. Last October, I released a Plan for the permanent end to the Conflict in Gaza, and our Vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council. Shortly thereafter, we facilitated Humanitarian Aid at record speed, and secured the release of every living and deceased Hostage. Just last month, two dozen distinguished Founding Members joined me in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its official formation, and present a bold Vision for the Civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza — WORLD PEACE! On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans. Very importantly, Hamas must uphold its commitment to Full and Immediate Demilitarization. The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honor to serve as its Chairman.”

These steps form part of the broader plan President Trump presented for the future of Gaza. Under the proposal, an international body known as the Board of Peace oversees the temporary administration of the Gaza Strip.

In a separate statement, the White House indicated that a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza has been formed under the leadership of Dr. Ali Shas. The committee’s responsibilities include rebuilding public institutions, restoring basic services, and establishing local governance infrastructure.

According to the statement, the executive arm of the commission includes Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga, and Robert Gabriel. The group’s primary objective is to supervise the reconstruction process, investment initiatives, and the development of governance capacity in Gaza.

On Sept. 29, 2025, the International Security Council approved a ceasefire plan for Gaza consisting of 21 points. The plan included the formation of the Board of Peace to oversee the temporary administration of the Gaza Strip, chaired by US President Donald Trump.

With funding commitments exceeding $5 billion and plans for an international stabilization presence, the initiative marks a new phase in the proposed governance and reconstruction framework for Gaza.