Coordination Framework searches for alternative to Nouri al-Maliki

Iraqi lawmakers say parliament cannot elect a president without a prior political agreement, as the Coordination Framework seeks an alternative to Nouri al-Maliki amid a continued US veto.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As pressure mounts to convene Iraq’s parliament for the election of a new president, political deadlock persists, with lawmakers warning that without a prior agreement the process is unlikely to succeed, while the Coordination Framework intensifies efforts to identify an alternative candidate to Nouri al-Maliki.

On Sunday, Iraqi MP Faisal Al-Issawi told Kurdistan24 that significant pressure exists within parliament to hold a special session this week to elect the president of Iraq.

“There is significant pressure inside parliament to hold a special session this week to elect the president, but so far there is no political agreement in place, and without such an agreement it will be difficult for the session to proceed successfully,” Al-Issawi said.

Al-Issawi also indicated that the Speaker of Parliament has requested clarification from the Federal Supreme Court regarding Article 72, second paragraph, clause (b), which concerns the continuation of the president in office and the date for electing a new president. He added that they are awaiting the court’s interpretation.

According to available information, the primary reason behind the delay in electing the president is linked to the unresolved issue of the prime ministerial candidate within the Coordination Framework.

Under the Iraqi Constitution, once the president is elected, the nominee of the largest parliamentary bloc must immediately be tasked with forming the government, effectively tying the two positions together.

In this context, Sami Al-Jazizani, a member of the Hikma Movement, told Kurdistan24: “The Coordination Framework continues its political movements to end this political impasse, particularly in light of the sensitive regional situation and ongoing challenges.”

Al-Jazizani revealed that in the coming days a political breakthrough is expected, and another figure will be proposed as a candidate. “This figure will be selected by full consensus within the Coordination Framework and must be someone who does not become a source of internal, regional, or international dispute,” he said.

He further clarified that just as Sunni components cooperated in electing the Speaker of Parliament, efforts are now concentrated within the Shiite political house to resolve their internal disputes.

So far, Nouri al-Maliki remains the only official candidate of the Coordination Framework for the post of prime minister. However, due to a US veto and rejection of endorsing Maliki for the position, parties within the framework have been compelled to search for an alternative candidate.

With the presidency vote intertwined with the premiership dispute, Iraq’s political process remains stalled, pending a consensus within the Coordination Framework.