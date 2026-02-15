SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi Meets German Foreign Minister in Munich for Syria Talks

Mazloum Abdi met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Munich to discuss Syria’s developments, stability efforts, counterterrorism cooperation, and implementation of the Jan. 29 agreement.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss the latest developments in Syria, emphasizing stability, counterterrorism efforts, and the implementation of recent agreements.

On Sunday, the Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the SDF, held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during the Munich Security Conference.

According to the statement, the meeting addressed recent developments in Syria, ways to support stability, and efforts to strengthen joint cooperation in confronting terrorism.

Commander Abdi expressed his gratitude to Germany for providing the opportunity to participate in the conference and praised Berlin’s continued support in the fight against ISIS. He also stressed the importance of sustained international backing to ensure the implementation and follow-up of the Jan. 29 agreement this year, in a manner that would contribute to consolidating stability.

For his part, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul commended the role of the Syrian Democratic Forces in defeating ISIS and expressed his appreciation for the agreement that has been reached.

Wadephul reiterated that Germany would make every effort to support the agreement and monitor its implementation, with the objective of serving Syria’s stability.

The meeting in Munich comes amid intensified diplomatic engagement surrounding Syria’s security landscape. In a parallel development during the same conference, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Commander Abdi, where both sides discussed the latest security developments in Syria, the transfer of ISIS prisoners to Iraq, and the importance of preventing escalation and safeguarding regional stability.

The discussions in Munich underscored continued international engagement with the SDF leadership, with participating officials reaffirming the need for stability, coordinated counterterrorism efforts, and the careful implementation of existing agreements.