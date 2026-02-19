Trump Meets Top Advisers on Iran as US Officials Warn of Possible Large-Scale Conflict

President Trump met senior advisers on Iran, Axios reports, as nuclear talks stall and US military deployments raise the prospect of a large-scale conflict.

2026-02-19 08:37

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Donald Trump convened his top advisers on Wednesday to discuss the escalating crisis with Iran, according to Axios, citing two U.S. officials.

Trump was briefed on the nuclear talks held earlier this week in Geneva, and senior officials discussed possible next steps, the report said.

According to Axios, the Trump administration may be closer to a major war in the Middle East than many Americans realize.

A potential U.S. military operation in Iran would likely involve a massive, weeks-long campaign, resembling a full-scale war rather than last month’s limited operation in Venezuela, sources told the outlet.

The report noted that Trump’s recent military deployments and strong rhetoric could make it politically difficult for him to step back without significant concessions from Tehran on its nuclear program.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that “there are many arguments one can make in favor of a strike against Iran,” while emphasizing that diplomacy remains the president’s preferred path.

She reiterated that “Iran would be wise to make a deal.”

Previously, Leavitt said that “a little bit of progress” had been made in the latest round of nuclear negotiations, though both sides remain “very far apart on some issues.” She also referenced the June strikes, stating that Operation “Midnight Hammer” had “totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

According to Axios, Wednesday’s meeting included senior officials such as Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

One U.S. official told Axios that Iran needs to present, by the end of the month, a package of steps addressing U.S. concerns raised during the Geneva talks.

“The Iranian foreign minister told Kushner and Witkoff a lot of positive things but the devil is in the details. The ball is in Iran’s court, so let’s see,” the official said.

A second U.S. official was more skeptical, describing the Geneva talks as “a nothing-burger.”

U.S. officials told Axios that the arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group in the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming days could be a key factor in determining the timing of any possible military campaign.

Rubio is also expected to visit Israel later this month for discussions focused on Iran, according to a U.S. official.

The high-level meeting follows earlier White House remarks indicating that there are “many reasons and arguments” that could be made for a strike on Iran, while maintaining that diplomacy remains President Trump’s preferred option.

During a press briefing, Leavitt said that “a little bit of progress” was made in the latest round of nuclear talks but acknowledged that both sides remain “very far apart on some issues.”

“The Iranians are expected to come back to us with some more detail in the next couple of weeks, so the president will continue to watch how this plays out,” she said.

Asked why a strike could be necessary if Trump has previously claimed Washington “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program during June strikes on three sites, Leavitt responded: “There are many reasons and arguments one could make for a strike against Iran.” She added: “The president, as commander in chief, had a very successful operation. Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

Axios previously reported that the US military moved more than 50 fighter jets to the Middle East within 24 hours as part of a broader buildup of air and naval assets near Iran. According to the report, F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets were observed heading to the region by independent flight trackers.

Axios further reported that the United States may be closer to military conflict with Iran than many Americans realize, warning that a large-scale, weeks-long campaign could “begin very soon.”

Separately, the US Department of State – Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs announced additional visa restriction targets for individuals accused of inhibiting Iranians’ rights to freedom of expression.

As diplomatic channels remain open but strained, Washington’s military posture and high-level deliberations underscore the mounting pressure surrounding Iran’s nuclear file.