Iraq's Foreign Ministry Reveals US Warning of Sanctions if Nouri al-Maliki Returns as Premier

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry revealed a US warning of possible sanctions if Nouri al-Maliki returns as prime minister, as divisions deepen within the Shiite Coordination Framework.

2026-02-19 09:21

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A message delivered from Washington has cast a sharp shadow over Iraq’s government formation process, with Baghdad disclosing that the United States warned of possible sanctions should Nouri al-Maliki return to the premiership.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that it received a verbal warning from the United States regarding the potential consequences of Nouri al-Maliki returning as Iraq’s prime minister.

In a statement, the ministry said it had been verbally notified by the US side in Washington of the repercussions that could follow if al-Maliki assumes the premiership again.

According to the statement, the oral message received from the American side in Washington, in the event that the largest bloc maintains its current nominee, included two main points.

The first point contained a clear and explicit indication of the possibility of imposing sanctions on certain individuals and institutions.

The second point outlined a set of criteria related to the nature of cooperation and joint work with the United States of America, particularly concerning the formation of any upcoming government and its mechanisms of operation.

The ministry indicated that the American side discussed these standards with officials in Baghdad in the context of forming a new Iraqi government.

In response, Hisham al-Rikabi, the media official for Nouri al-Maliki, stated on the platform ‘X’ that there is a broad media campaign aimed at pushing al-Maliki to withdraw and replace him with another figure. He added that this campaign would not succeed and that the Coordination Framework remains committed to its position.

The disclosure comes amid intensifying political divisions within The Shiite Coordination Framework over al-Maliki’s candidacy.

Six senior leaders within the framework have withdrawn their support for al-Maliki ahead of a decisive meeting to determine the bloc’s nominee for prime minister. Hussein al-Shahani, a member of the political bureau of the Sadikun Movement, stated that opposition to al-Maliki is expanding and that another leader may join the dissenting camp.

He said that the number of Shiite seats opposing al-Maliki’s candidacy now amounts to two-thirds of the total seats within the Coordination Framework. According to him, the bloc faces two options: either al-Maliki withdraws voluntarily, or he is withdrawn through a collective decision within the framework.

“We are compelled to withdraw our candidate; we only have these two options,” al-Shahani said, noting that this position aligns with the stance of Kurdish and Sunni parties. He added that they are not prepared to move against the message of President Donald Trump, describing that as their right.

On Jan. 27, 2026, Trump warned in a message that if al-Maliki returns as prime minister, Washington would cease cooperation with Iraq.

A well-informed political source said that Coordination Framework forces are preparing for a decisive meeting within hours, after consultations over two days led to a preliminary agreement to hold an expanded session to take a final decision on the prime ministerial candidate.

The source indicated that Washington’s firm stance has pushed Shiite forces to urgently review their options to avoid a diplomatic confrontation. Information suggests that an official message from Washington reached one of the senior leaders of the Coordination Framework requesting that a candidate be selected within forty-eight hours. After mediation, the deadline was extended to five days, with Thursday set as the final deadline.

The US Department of State described its position as firm and unambiguous, stating: “The nomination of Nouri al-Maliki for the premiership would compel Washington to fully reassess its relations with Iraq.”

Within the Coordination Framework, divisions have deepened. Some leaders, fearing US sanctions and a deterioration of international relations, are calling for al-Maliki’s withdrawal. Others, including al-Maliki himself, insist that any withdrawal must come through a collective decision within the alliance.

Mahmoud Hayani, a member of the Coordination Framework, stated: “Maliki has stated that he will step back only if the majority of Coordination Framework leaders formally vote to take him out of the race.”

According to Kurdistan24 sources, a new message from the United States was delivered to Coordination Framework leaders reaffirming Washington’s opposition to al-Maliki’s candidacy.

Ali Fahad, a member of the Hikma bloc, said: “Shatri has the greatest chance because he faces the least internal and international opposition.”

Meanwhile, the prospects of Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani have diminished amid evolving dynamics within the bloc.

Observers say the outcome of the Coordination Framework’s meeting will determine Iraq’s political direction for the next four years and shape how the international community engages with Baghdad.

With Washington’s warning now publicly acknowledged and internal divisions widening, Iraq’s next political move could redefine both its government formation and its external relations.