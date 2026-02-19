Kurdish Political Party in Türkiye: Turkish Parliamentary Report on Kurds Marks 'Official Start of Peace Process's Second Phase'

DEM Party spokesperson Ayşegul Dogan said a newly approved parliamentary report marks the official start of the second phase of the political process and called for immediate legal reforms.

2026-02-19 14:59

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The spokesperson of Türkiye’s DEM Party said a newly approved parliamentary commission report represents the official beginning of the second phase of the political process, urging lawmakers to move swiftly toward legal reforms.

Ayşegul Dogan, spokesperson of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), stated that the recently adopted parliamentary commission report marks “the official start of the second phase” of the ongoing process, stressing that implementation must now be closely monitored.

Speaking at her party’s headquarters, Dogan held a press conference addressing recent developments and evaluating the final report approved yesterday by the “National Unity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission,” whose work has been ongoing since August.

Dogan emphasized that the report was prepared under public scrutiny and said it is crucial that the Kurdish issue be discussed under the roof of parliament. She noted that in previous missed opportunities, parliament failed to play its central role, resulting in significant harm to Türkiye. However, she described the current parliamentary atmosphere and broad participation as highly valuable.

She stated that resolving the issue is only possible through expanding the democratic political sphere. “As DEM Party, we have carried this work forward with great responsibility,” Dogan said, adding that progress since August 5 required extensive effort to ensure the commission’s work would lead to lasting outcomes and form the basis for practical steps.

Referring to the latest statement by Abdullah Ocalan addressed to the Imrali delegation, Dogan said, “As Mr. Ocalan stated, the first phase has officially concluded. We can accept this report as the formal beginning of the second phase.”

She stressed that a new roadmap is now needed. While the commission outlined key elements of this roadmap in its report, she underlined that the most critical issue is how these headings will be implemented.

Dogan called on the Turkish Parliament to immediately begin work on necessary legal amendments.

She further reiterated that alongside advancing the resolution process in Türkiye, the DEM Party demands that the Kurdish language be recognized as an official language and that policies of denial toward it come to an end.