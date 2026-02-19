KRG Adds Iraqi Islamic Bank to e-Psûle Platform, Expands Digital Payment Options for Citizens

According to an official statement, the addition makes Iraqi Islamic Bank the seventh strategic partner in the system, alongside AsiaPay, FastPay, FIB, NassWallet, ZainCash, and Cihan Bank.

2026-02-19 20:15

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday that the Iraqi Islamic Bank has joined its e-Psûle digital payment platform, enabling citizens to pay their electricity bills through the bank while benefiting from special discounts.

According to an official statement, the addition makes Iraqi Islamic Bank the seventh strategic partner in the system, alongside AsiaPay, FastPay, FIB, NassWallet, ZainCash, and Cihan Bank. The partnership expands access to digital financial services and provides users with additional flexibility in managing utility payments.

Customers of Iraqi Islamic Bank can now access e-Psûle through the bank’s mobile application and online portal, a move officials say will simplify transactions and accelerate the shift toward cashless public services.

The KRG also highlighted a limited-time incentive to encourage adoption. Until March 12, household electricity subscribers who use e-Psûle via participating banks or electronic wallets will receive a 20% discount on electricity bills or outstanding electricity loans.

The platform was officially launched on February 10 by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. It is the government’s sole authorized digital payment gateway, licensed by the Central Bank of Iraq, and is designed to streamline procedures, improve transparency in revenue collection, and enhance convenience for citizens.

Officials say the continued expansion of partner institutions reflects growing confidence in the platform and signals the KRG’s broader push to modernize public services through secure digital solutions.