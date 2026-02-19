Turkey Expects Swift Integration of SDF into Syrian Army Under Damascus Agreement

“We anticipate that the process of integrating SDF fighters into the Syrian Arab Army and implementing the agreement between them will be expedited,” said Admiral Zeki Aktürk, press and public relations advisor for the Turkish Defense Ministry.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Turkey’s Defense Ministry on Thursday said it expects the process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian Arab Army to move quickly, stressing that implementation of the agreement between the two sides is inevitable.

“We anticipate that the process of integrating SDF fighters into the Syrian Arab Army and implementing the agreement between them will be expedited,” said Admiral Zeki Aktürk, press and public relations advisor for the Turkish Defense Ministry, during a press conference.

Aktürk stated that Turkey is closely monitoring developments in Syria and has made all necessary preparations aligned with its national interests. He emphasized that the agreement is essential for preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and reinforcing the principles of a unified army and state, adding that there is no viable alternative for the parties involved.

Agreement Details

On Jan. 30, SDF commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi revealed the framework of the deal signed with the government in Damascus, describing it as a step aimed at protecting civilians and preventing violence.

The agreement includes several key provisions:

Military Integration: SDF forces will formally join Syria’s Defense Ministry while continuing to operate as brigades in their current areas.

Security Structure: Local security units will transition to the Interior Ministry and remain responsible for city protection, while Syrian army units will not enter Kurdish towns and villages.

Language and Administration: Kurdish will be officially taught in schools and universities.

Kobani Situation: The siege on Kobani will be lifted, and the forces will withdraw to the outskirts.

International Oversight: The United States and France are aware of the arrangement and will act as political guarantors.

Abdi acknowledged that the agreement does not meet all SDF demands but described it as the most viable option currently available to safeguard their existing gains.