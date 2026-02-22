Kurdish-Led Security Unit Arrives in Afrin to Coordinate Safe Return of Displaced People

Kurdish forces arrive in Afrin to facilitate return of 400 displaced families within ten days, following SDF-Syrian government agreement ensuring civilian safety.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a step aimed at guaranteeing the return of displaced residents and organizing field coordination, a security force affiliated with the Autonomous Administration arrived in the city of Afrin on Sunday.

An informed source told Kurdistan24 that a special security unit linked to the Autonomous Administration has reached Afrin, headed by Mahmoud Khalil, also known as Siamand Afrin, Deputy Head of General Security in Hasakah.

According to the source, the deployment comes within broader efforts to reorganize the city’s situation and to ensure the process of returning displaced families to their original homes.

The source added that the primary task of the security force will be to monitor the field situation and carry out the necessary coordination to create suitable and secure conditions for the return of residents who have been away from the city for a period of time.

The development comes days after preparations were finalized for the first organized return of displaced residents from the Kurdish-majority district of Afrin in Western Kurdistan (northwest Syria).

According to a source familiar with the matter that told Kurdistan24, the first convoy of displaced families is set to return to Afrin from the cities of Hasakah and Qamishlo within ten days. The initial convoy will include approximately 400 families, most originally from the town and subdistricts of Jindires, Mobata, and Shiye in Afrin.

The return process is proceeding on the basis of a mutual understanding between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government.

The Syrian government has formally pledged to assume responsibility for protecting the lives of returning civilians and to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety upon arrival in their areas in Afrin.

With coordination mechanisms in place and security assurances pledged, the arrival of the Autonomous Administration security force marks a field step aligned with the structured effort to facilitate the return of displaced families to Afrin.