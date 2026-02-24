Tom Barrack to President Barzani: 'Wonderful Wisdom From a Legendary Leader'

Tom Barrack hailed President Masoud Barzani as a “legendary leader,” praising his wisdom during a Pirmam meeting on Iraq’s stability, SDF–Damascus de-escalation, and U.S.–Kurdistan cooperation.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Tuesday morning, Tom Barrack, the U.S. Presidential Envoy for Syrian Affairs, retweeted a photograph of his meeting with President Masoud Barzani on the social media platform X, captioning it: “Wonderful wisdom from a legendary leader.”

The meeting took place on Monday in Pirmam, Erbil, and was also attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Wonderful wisdom from a legendary leader. https://t.co/bV2Kh0zN3m — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) February 24, 2026

The encounter followed Barrack’s engagements with Iraqi officials and political parties earlier that day, as part of his ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

During the meeting, Barrack expressed his appreciation for President Barzani’s efforts to prevent the expansion of war and violence and highlighted the Kurdish leader’s role in facilitating the de-escalation of recent developments in Syria.

He also acknowledged Barzani’s involvement in supporting the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“President Barzani’s wisdom and guidance should be utilized to address Iraq’s problems and difficulties,” Barrack said, according to the statement issued following the meeting.

He also emphasized that the United States seeks for Iraq to maintain its sovereignty and that the U.S. aims to sustain a cooperative relationship with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani, in response, outlined the historical struggles of the Kurdish people and reiterated their longstanding commitment to peace, coexistence, and the resolution of disputes without resorting to violence.

He stressed that the future governance of Iraq must adhere to constitutional principles, foster partnership among diverse communities, and ensure balance and consensus in decision-making processes.

The meeting addressed several unresolved legislative and administrative issues that are considered critical to Iraq’s stability. These included the Oil and Gas Law, Article 140 regarding disputed territories, and other laws necessary to uphold federal governance principles.

Barzani stated that the presidency of Iraq should reflect the will of the Kurdish people through a credible selection mechanism, while noting that the Coordination Framework would determine the candidate for prime minister.

Barzani emphasized that any individual assuming the prime ministerial role must adhere to the constitution and maintain partnership, balance, and consensus among Iraq’s varied communities. He further highlighted the importance of the Kurdistan Region’s internal governance and its interaction with broader regional developments as part of the meeting’s agenda.

The discussion also touched on Iraq’s relationships with neighboring countries and the role of international partnerships, including the U.S.-Iraq relationship. Barzani underscored that safeguarding national sovereignty and respecting foreign partnerships are integral to Iraq’s growth and stability.

Barrack’s visit and the subsequent meeting with President Barzani occurred during a politically sensitive period in Baghdad, where the Shiite Coordination Framework continues internal deliberations over the nomination of the next prime minister.

The Kurdish leadership has repeatedly stressed that any future government must implement constitutional provisions, address longstanding legal disputes, and maintain balance within Iraq’s power-sharing framework.

The meeting further reinforced the Kurdistan Region’s position that resolution of key legislative matters, such as the Oil and Gas Law and Article 140, is essential to ensure national cohesion and the effective functioning of the federal system.

President Barzani’s remarks underscored the Region’s commitment to constructive dialogue, constitutional governance, and peaceful conflict resolution across Iraq and the wider Middle East.

Both Barrack and Barzani highlighted the importance of international cooperation in supporting Iraq’s sovereignty while promoting regional stability.

Barrack expressed that the United States remains committed to maintaining its partnership with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including continued engagement in political, security, and humanitarian matters.

The session concluded with Barzani expressing hope that regional conflicts would be resolved peacefully and that Iraq, along with neighboring countries, would continue to operate free from war and violence.

He emphasized the necessity of dialogue, adherence to the rule of law, and constitutional governance as mechanisms for achieving sustainable stability.

The meeting between President Barzani and the U.S. Presidential Envoy for Syrian Affairs reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement aimed at supporting Iraq’s sovereignty, resolving regional tensions, and addressing internal legislative challenges.

Tom Barrack highlighted President Barzani’s guidance as instrumental for addressing Iraq’s challenges and underscored the United States’ commitment to partnership with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani welcomed the visit and reaffirmed his position on peaceful conflict resolution, constitutional adherence, and cooperative governance.

The U.S. envoy’s public acknowledgment of Barzani’s leadership via social media underscores the prominence of the meeting and its implications for Iraq-U.S. relations and regional diplomacy.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of ongoing cooperation and dialogue between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, emphasizing mutual respect, partnership, and shared objectives in maintaining regional security and national sovereignty.